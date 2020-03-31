After Bauer, a U.S.-based company that manufactures hockey gear, announced Wednesday it would shift from making helmet visors to start mass production on face shields amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, it didn't take long for responses to start rolling in.
Medical professionals - including nurses, hospital executives and first responders - have contacted Bauer, asking for gear as they continue to work on the coronavirus front lines, according to the company. Since starting production of the face shields less than 48 hours ago, Bauer has received interest in more than 1 million medical shields. It is already set to produce 300,000 units - its current maximum capacity.
Demand was so high for the face shields that the company has decided to not take in any new orders, and will instead focus on working through the current backlog, which built up in just a few days.
The company will also be turning to its third-party manufacturers for help in the effort. Bauer is based in Exeter, New Hampshire, and is making medical shields at two facilities: in Blainville, Quebec, and Liverpool, New York.
"We are one company and we are not going to be able to make a dent to this thing, but one thing we can do is make a call for action for other companies," Bauer CEO Ed Kinnaly said in a telephone interview Saturday afternoon.
With Bauer unable to fulfill all the orders that are coming in, the company is urging other manufacturing companies to help. Over the weekend, it decided to proactively publish manufacturing instructions, designs and supplier information for the face shields, in an attempt to encourage others to begin production of the products.
"The more companies that we can get on the bandwagon to help build these the better off we are going to be and it is going to shorten the time it takes to get over the hump," Kinnaly said. "And then it is going to keep the real heroes out there safe and sound."
Big-name companies like Ford have already contacted Bauer to inquire about manufacturing details, according to Kinnaly, who said Bauer will help Ford get started on the project if it ultimately decides to take part.
Bauer is not the only sports company to shift its focus amid the outbreak. The sports apparel company Fanatics has also halted production of jerseys at its Pennsylvania factory to produce protective masks and gowns.
"The response has been overwhelming but we can't take solace in that," Kinnaly said. "We need others to pitch in. We want others to copy and paste. We need an affirmative call to action."
Prototypes of Bauer's first shields have already been distributed, with the company's first mass shipment of medical shields to go out Monday. Kinnaly said the interest has come from across the U.S. and Canada.
"Based up on inbound response from caregivers, medical professionals, I don't believe anybody understands the depth of the challenge and shortage of supply for medical equipment . . . we need more companies to learn and quickly," Kinnaly said.
Kinnaly said he expects Bauer to be able to produce 70,000 face shields a week by the third week of April. He expects that number to double once third-party manufacturers get involved.