Sports world reacts to Biden's election

REMARKS: In this August 2020 file photo, the Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks with Kyle Lowry (7) during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Lowry tweeted “YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!!,” after it was announced that Joe Biden had won the U.S. presidential race. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters