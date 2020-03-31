A NEW LIFE: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) comes down with a fourth quarter touchdown catch in double coverage by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (38) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (33) as the Cowboys beat the 49ers 40-10 on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. With no end to COVID-19 and a vaccine far off, there are signs that major league teams may not take field for months. Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service