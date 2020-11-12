Starting the new NBA season so soon is absurd and reckless

READY OR NOT: The NBA playoff game between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks plays on the scoreboard before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Aug. 29 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day, which was postponed April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 COVID-shortened NBA season concluded Nov. 11 and the 2020-21 season will tip off before the end of the year. Dylan Buell/Getty Images/Tribune News Service