Steelers end skid, clinch AFC North

Ben Roethlisberger led a second-half comeback Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers broke a three-game losing streak and clinched the AFC North title with a 28-24 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
After the Steelers (12-3) trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, Roethlisberger’s 25-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster put the Steelers ahead for the first time with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter.
Roethlisberger was 34 of 49 passing for 342 yards. Diontae Johnson and Eric Ebron also had scoring catches. James Conner ran for a touchdown.
Chiefs 17, Falcons 14
Kansas City overcame a sluggish offensive performance to clinch the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs by edging visiting Atlanta.
Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 44 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and one of the Chiefs’ two interceptions against an Atlanta defense that came in ranked 31st in the NFL against the pass. Mahomes’ 25-yard touchdown strike to Demarcus Robinson with 1:55 remaining proved to be the game-winner that enabled Kansas City (14-1) to set a franchise record for regular-season wins.
Bears 41, Jaguars 17
Mitchell Trubisky passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score, and David Montgomery rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown as visiting Chicago defeated reeling Jacksonville to move into sole possession of the final NFC wild-card spot.
Seahawks 20, Rams 9
Russell Wilson threw for one touchdown and rushed for another as Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles to clinch its first NFC West title since 2016.
Wilson completed 20 of 32 passes for 225 yards, while Chris Carson rushed for a game-high 69 yards on 16 carries. Wilson’s 13-yard scoring strike to tight end Jacob Hollister with 2:51 remaining sealed the victory for the Seahawks (11-4).
Ravens 27, Giants 13
Lamar Jackson threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns to keep Baltimore’s AFC playoff hopes alive in a victory over New York.
The Ravens (10-5) got touchdown receptions from Dez Bryant and Marquise Brown, while J.K. Dobbins added 77 yards rushing and a touchdown in the easy win. Jackson and Gus Edwards also tacked on 80 and 85 yards rushing, respectively, for the home team.
Jets 23, Browns 16
New York pulled another stunning upset, this time at home against a visiting, short-handed Cleveland squad.
Sam Darnold completed 16 of 32 passes for 175 and two touchdowns to lead the Jets (2-13), who also got a passing touchdown from wideout Jamison Crowder on a trick play. The latter hauled in seven receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown through the air, while tight end Chris Herndon also grabbed a touchdown from Darnold.
Bengals 37, Texans 31
Samaje Perine capped a 75-yard drive by scoring on a 3-yard touchdown with 1:57 remaining as the visiting Cincinnati outlasted Houston.
Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen passed for a career-high 371 yards with two touchdowns and engineered the scoring march that lifted the Bengals (4-10-1) to their second consecutive victory. Cincinnati last won back-to-back games in Weeks 4 and 5 in 2018.
Chargers 19, Broncos 16
Justin Herbert threw for 253 yards and one touchdown as Los Angeles held off a comeback attempt from Denver late in the game.
Herbert set the rookie record for touchdown passes with his strike to running back Austin Ekeler, which helped the Chargers (6-9) win their third straight contest. Mike Williams led the receiving corps with four catches for 54 yards.
Cowboys 37, Eagles 17
Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns as Dallas defeated Philadelphia and kept its NFC East title hopes alive.
The Cowboys (6-9) need a victory in Week 17 over the New York Giants coupled with a loss or tie from the Washington Football Team against the Eagles. Michael Gallup hauled in six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys, and Ezekiel Elliott added 105 yards on the ground in the win.
Packers 40, Titans 14
Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes – three to Davante Adams – and Green Bay kept the AFC’s highest-scoring offense in check during the rout of Tennessee at snowy Lambeau Field.
Rodgers completed 21 of 25 passes for 231 yards and a meaningless fourth-quarter interception, just his fifth of the year against 44 TD passes. Adams finished with 11 catches for 142 yards. The Packers also gained 234 yards rushing, with AJ Dillon netting 124 yards and two scores on 21 attempts.