“I speak of the reality of life. My mother raised me right. I was the one who decided to live a heathen lifestyle.”
The story of Darryl Strawberry’s lifestyle is familiar to those who watched him play. He was a member of four World Series-winning teams, clubbed the most home runs in Mets history, and got suspended three times for substance abuse. But for current-day college students, Strawberry is becoming known for something else.
Calling the Daily News from the road, Strawberry explained his new role as a traveling speaker, having recently visited Clemson’s football program.
“Young athletes never think anything is going to happen to them,” Strawberry cautioned. “I didn’t believe anything would happen to me when I was young. Then I realized I was broken.”
That brokenness, something Strawberry consistently referred to as “the emptiness on the inside,” led him to alcohol, cocaine, sex addiction and several stints in treatment centers. In the 15 years that he’s been giving speeches, he urges his audience to find a real foundation in who they are, rather than what they do, hoping that can sustain them for a lifetime.
“We all have this emptiness on the inside,” he said. “We search for what can satisfy us, what can make us better. I say ‘You can go out and buy every car you want. That still doesn’t mean it’s going to satisfy you on the inside.’ Because that’s a starving place.”
“He’s an excellent communicator, very transparent with his story, through all of it,” Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s authentic, genuine and passionate about helping young people.”
Strawberry, who has also spoken to the football teams at Alabama, Boise State and Florida State, learned right away that credibility comes from removing all barriers. It’s one thing to listen to someone talk about the pitfalls of stardom. It’s another thing altogether to hear from someone who came from humble beginnings, reached the top of the world, then sank deeper and deeper into those pitfalls.
“I talk about every topic,” Strawberry assured. “I talk about the brokenness of my life. I talk about the womanizing. It’s all real, and you can get lost in it. You can pick your sins; you can’t pick the consequences.”
Motivational speakers are an annual summer tradition at most collegiate football programs. Swinney explained that he tries to use this time of year to bring in “great and interesting people”. By his own admission, he says there’s never heard a speaker quite like Strawberry.
“When you have a guy like Darryl Strawberry — been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, number one pick, All-Star — he’s had a lot of failures too,” Swinney acknowledged. “To be able to stand up in front of the team with such grace and humility, tell them his story, it’s powerful.”
Strawberry’s last game in the majors was in 1999, before many college football players were born. According to Swinney, though, the six-foot-six outfielder whose picturesque swing produced 335 career home runs has a reputation that precedes him, even among Generation Z.
“They weren’t around when Joe Montana played but they know who Joe Montana is, the same way that in 30 years college kids will know who LeBron is,” Swinney spelled out. “For those who maybe don’t know him, to hear from the wisdom of the 59-year-old version is a powerful thing. If he could go back and talk to the 18- to 22-year-old version of himself, what would he say?”
Growing up in South Central Los Angeles, Strawberry says he had nothing even remotely resembling the experience he provides for young athletes now. By his account, the closest thing was teammate Gary Carter, who Strawberry says was a model example of a man of faith living a fulfilling life. With the benefit of hindsight, Strawberry now sees that he “didn’t have the guts” to lead the life that Carter did.
“Having guys come in and tell you the pros are great but there’s also a lot that comes with that life, we didn’t have that,” he reflected. “It would have helped me tremendously. At 18, 19 years old, you’re still a child. You’re still into some foolish things. Try to learn from them and try to build real character. Those are the kinds of things I try to get across.”
He sees bits of himself in each room he speaks in. The man who used to sneak away to have sex during games says the most rewarding part of his new occupation is when the kids pull him aside to express their unfeigned gratitude.
“It’s always when they say, ‘We’ve never had a speaker speak like that before.’ The kids know when you’re BS’ing them. I challenge them. A lot of kids come up to me and thank me for being there, say it was life changing.”
Strawberry originally crossed paths with Swinney at an event in Minnesota hosted by Tony Dungy. Swinney did not know that the Mets’ icon would be in attendance, but immediately invited him to address his team after chopping it up with him. If this year’s speech — Strawberry’s first at Clemson — is any indication, there will be several more in the future.
“He’s one of the best speakers we’ve ever had,” Swinney said. “I would highly recommend it. He was telling some Nolan Ryan stories too, that was pretty cool.”
As the conversation shifts to baseball, the Mets’ anemic offense becomes the topic du jour. Strawberry, well-equipped to approach baseball from a motivational speaking standpoint, had some parting words for his former team in Queens.
“I’ve been seeing the struggle,” Strawberry lamented. “The most important thing is, do you believe in yourself? Everything else will take care of itself.”