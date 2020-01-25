Stroke brings basketball family together

CHICAGO — From the time he was a 4-year-old pipsqueak, Charlie Moore could be found in the family’s Englewood backyard with a basketball and his dad.
Looking back, Charlie Moore doesn’t call it playing. He recalls those countless hours as “workouts.”
He would dribble down the rutted alley, and his father, Curtis, never fully satisfied, would have him repeat the drill with two balls to improve his ambidexterity. His older brothers never allowed an easy layup.
“The player I am now is from starting young,” Charlie Moore said. “(My dad) helped me a whole lot. I give most of the credit to him. I enjoyed working out and getting better and playing basketball. I could see I was getting better, but they kept pushing me.”
The sport eventually took Charlie Moore to the West Coast for a year at California and then to Kansas for two more seasons. Now the dynamic point guard is back in his hometown, helping spark DePaul’s resurgent season.
And now he’s the one putting his dad through drills as Curtis continues to recover from a debilitating stroke.
“I (ask), ‘You been working hard?’ ” said Charlie Moore, a 5-foot-11 junior. “I let him know I’m checking on him.”
After transferring from Kansas in April, Charlie Moore gained immediate eligibility shortly before the season through an NCAA family hardship waiver — an often unpredictable process.
While Curtis’ condition has improved through the years since he suffered the stroke in 2015, Charlie wanted to help ease the load on his mother, Tanya, and provide support to his father.
Wearing a Blue Demons winter hat, Curtis watches his son’s games from his wheelchair in the second level of Wintrust Arena behind the team bench. After the Blue Demons upset then-No. 5 Butler on Saturday, Charlie beamed as he greeted his dad in the arena lobby.
“That’s what keeps me going,” Curtis said of watching Charlie play. “I know I get to see him. He’s always asking: ‘How are you feeling? Are you all right?’ Recovery is an everyday process right now. This is the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. I’m never going to give up, though.”
Charlie Moore has been a catalyst for DePaul (13-6, 1-5 Big East), which went 12-1 in nonconference play with road wins at Iowa and Minnesota and a home victory against Texas Tech, last season’s national runner-up.
An 0-4 start in the rugged Big East included narrow losses to ranked opponents Seton Hall and Villanova (in overtime), and the 79-66 upset of Butler was a head-turning resume builder. Charlie Moore led DePaul with 16.1 points and 6.8 assists per game entering Wednesday’s 83-68 loss to Creighton (15-5, 4-3). He scored 13 points and handed out seven assists Wednesday.
“It means a lot getting an opportunity, and I’m trying to take advantage,” he said. “I thank God every day for being here in this position.”
Unbreakable bond
For as long as Charlie Moore can remember, his dad was beside him — supporting him from the stands or working on his crossover in the backyard. Tanya Moore sometimes told her husband to pull back, worried it was too much.
“But Charlie couldn’t get enough of it,” she said. “He loved it.”
When Charlie was born on Feb. 3, 1998, Curtis brought a tiny plastic orange ball to the hospital and placed it next to his son. Christmas and birthday gifts were always basketball-related. A mini hoop seemed to be stationed in every room or attached to every doorway.
“He never got sick of basketball,” Curtis said.
A point guard at Robeson in the early 1980s, Curtis had a plan for his youngest son, toting him to gyms across the South Side and pitting him against older, taller boys.
When he was an assistant coach at Washington, Curtis encouraged Charlie to zip onto the court during timeouts or halftime to shoot in front of boisterous high school fans, envisioning him one day needing the steely nerves to play in front of roaring college crowds.
“I was trying to make sure he wasn’t scared of nothing,” Curtis said.
Indeed, Charlie Moore built a reputation for fearlessness at Morgan Park and with the Mac Irvin Fire AAU team. Diminutive but dogged, he earned the nickname “Baby Assassin.”
He played on the Morgan Park varsity as a freshman, scored 55 points to open his senior season and helped lead the Mustangs to back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2013 and ’14.
Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin recalled drawing up a play late in a tight game for Charlie Moore as a freshman. Older teammates shot Irvin incredulous looks.
“I said: ‘Just run it. He won games for me in grammar school,’ ” Irvin said. “He came off a screen and hit a long 3 to put us up, and we wound up winning the game. I knew right there he was who I thought he was.
“He knew what his responsibility was: to destroy everybody. I told him, ‘Never let a player get an edge on you.’ I knew when his body caught up, he could take over Chicago.”
Accolades, awards and two dozen scholarship offers poured in. Charlie Moore was about to begin what promised to be an exhilarating senior year of high school.
Then he received a jarring phone call.
Tragedy strikes
Charlie Moore and his mom were shopping downtown on Labor Day 2015 when they received a distressed call from Curtis.
His left side felt numb. Something was wrong. They disconnected, and Charlie’s panicked calls went unanswered as they hurried home through traffic.
They found Curtis collapsed next to the bathtub.
“It was hard to see,” Charlie said.
Curtis remained in a coma for a few weeks and was hospitalized for nearly seven months. He temporarily struggled to speak, and he lost the ability to walk or use his left hand. He had subsequent setbacks during his recovery.
“I wasn’t asking (for a diagnosis),” he said. “I kept saying: ‘I’ll keep get better. I’ll put the work in.’ ”
Charlie had to adjust to a new reality in which his father wasn’t at his games or available for hours of skill work in the backyard.
“He was so used to his dad still coaching him,” Tanya said. “Even though he had coaches and other people supporting him, his dad (had been) at every game. It weighed heavily on him.”
As his dad’s health improved, Charlie Moore — who initially had committed to Memphis over offers from DePaul and Illinois before a coaching change — decided to play at California.
“He told me: ‘You’re going to be good. Make the best decision for you,’ ” Charlie Moore recalled.
After starting every game for the Golden Bears as a freshman and averaging 12.2 points and a team-high 3.5 assists, Charlie Moore learned coach Cuonzo Martin was leaving for Missouri.
Charlie Moore transferred to Kansas, where he could see his family more frequently and where he hoped to continue his freshman success. But after sitting out the 2017-18 season per NCAA transfer rules, he saw little productivity or opportunity with the Jayhawks last season, averaging 2.9 points in 13.1 minutes per game and shooting 28.6% from the field.
“I felt I could’ve been getting more time,” Charlie Moore said. “The coaching staff, they thought otherwise. I couldn’t fault them for that. I went into practice every day with my hard hat on and learned a lot.”
Back in Chicago, Charlie Moore’s dad continued his rehabilitation, not regaining the strength to take steps until last year. The stress took a toll on his mom.
“It’s prayer, every day,” Tanya said. “I still have to go to work. There are bills to pay. I have someone to come over to help take care of my husband during the day. That is hard when everything is on you.”
Charlie Moore decided he had been away too long.
“I wanted to get back home to support my family,” he said. “DePaul was the closest school to my home. The coaching staff, teammates, everyone around the basketball program, I felt a connection around. It made my life easier.”
Irvin told Charlie Moore he would receive a warm homecoming.
“I said: ‘Come home where they’re going to love you and embrace you. Your dad can come see you, your friends and family will be there,’ ” Irvin said. “That played a big part. And when you’re comfortable, you play good.”
Adjusting to a new reality
Charlie Moore arranges his DePaul class schedule to accommodate weekday trips to Englewood to help around the house and encourage his dad through rehabilitation exercises. Curtis attends rehab three times a week at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and works out at the gym, riding a stationary bike and lifting weights with his right arm.
He works out at home as well. Charlie checks in frequently with encouragement.
“Our relationship is strong,” Charlie said. “We know how to push each other and help each other and what words we need to use for that extra push. He’s trying to get better and stronger. He works hard at it.”
Curtis said his goal is to stand on his own and “take care of myself as best as possible.”
At DePaul home games, he watches intently. Ever the coach, he scrutinizes Charlie Moore’s shooting and finds areas that need improvement.
But mostly, he looks for the smile.
“The main thing has been to see him smiling again and having fun,” Curtis said. “My favorite moment was that I saw him happy.”