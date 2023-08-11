CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Super Bowl champion was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday and now faces charges of possessing a stolen car, a stolen firearm and drugs.
According to a police report, officers found Bashaud Breeland, 31, with a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, 62 grams of suspected illegal mushrooms, more than 5 pounds of marijuana and eight guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s. Breeland is a former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback who played with the team during its Super Bowl win in 2020.
WBTV first reported Breeland’s arrest.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers discovered the slew of drugs and stolen items during a traffic stop at the Circle K on North Graham Street near Interstate 277 Monday afternoon.
The guns alone were worth more than $3,000, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report. The marijuana was worth $5,000, and the mushrooms were worth $2,000.
Breeland was jailed just after 2 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website. He was released about two and a half hours later after posting a $30,000 bond.
The sheriff’s records show a Charlotte address for Breeland. The Clemson-grad who has played eight seasons in the NFL, recently said he’d like another chance with the Panthers after his 2018 three-year, $24 million deal with the Carolina Panthers fell through.
It was nullified shortly after a failed physical due to a foot infection, according to Panthers Wire.
“I lost a deal with them during a rocky time in my career, and it’s back home,” he said. “So it’ll be a lot of hurdles that I’d jump just by playing for that one team.”
In 2020, the Allendale, S.C., native was suspended from playing with the Chiefs four games for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, the league announced.
He remains a free agent since last playing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He played college football at Clemson before Washington drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.