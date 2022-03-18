Suzuki gets 5-year deal from Cubs

MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs have finally made a big splash to address a major need.
Japanese star outfielder Seiya Suzuki is signing with the Cubs. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the deal — which includes a full no-trade clause — is for $85 million over five years. The Cubs must also pay the posting fee.
Suzuki, 27, was one of the top free agents on the market. His deal is the largest in Major League Baseball history for a Japanese position player. Suzuki’s is only surpassed by pitcher Masahiro Tanaka’s seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2014.
The right-handed hitting Suzuki starred in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, hitting .309 with a .402 on-base percentage and .943 OPS in nine seasons with the Hiroshima Carp. He was an on-base machine last season, posting a .433 OBP while slugging 38 home runs and 26 doubles in 132 games (533 plate appearances).
Suzuki is a power bat the Cubs desperately needed. He immediately elevates the lineup. Combined with his on-base ability, Suzuki is poised to star.
He is an ideal short- and long-term fit and gives the lineup a major power boost. Outside of Ian Happ, Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom, the Cubs do not have obvious power producers in their everyday lineup. Suzuki, a five-time Gold Glove winner in the NPB, also will help the Cubs’ outfield defense. He is considered to have above-average range and arm strength.
Suzuki’s best years should be ahead of him, which tracks well with the Cubs’ prospect development and how the organization is trending. His age combined with the experience he will gain this year should pay off for the Cubs as they reload during his deal.
There will likely be an adjustment period as Suzuki gets acclimated to the increased velocity from major league pitchers. Baseball America’s scouting report states he possesses plus-plus raw power and above-average game power, pointing to his powerful uppercut swing and pull ability.
“Proponents see the bat speed, hand-eye coordination and feel for the barrel for him to be an average hitter once he settles in,” according to Baseball America’s report. “He has a ‘grinder’ mentality and earns strong reviews for his on-field makeup.”
The Cubs already had a glut of outfielders with nine on their 40-man roster. Six have big league experience, while top prospect Brennen Davis also looms.
Now the Cubs must figure out what to do with Jason Heyward. The 12-year veteran is entering the final two years of his eight-year, $184 million contract. The Cubs were likely already going to need to platoon him, but with Happ and Suzuki essentially locked into the starting lineup, it potentially leaves manager David Ross juggling some combination of Clint Frazier, Rafael Ortega, Michael Hermosillo and Heyward for plate appearances.
The Cubs want to use the designated hitter as a revolving option for players such as Contreras and Yan Gomes and to help keep guys healthy. It’s difficult to envision how Heyward fits into that equation.
Perhaps the Cubs look to trade Heyward and his remaining $44 million to a team also wanting to unload a contract. The San Diego Padres reportedly are actively trying to trade first baseman Eric Hosmer, who has a partial no-trade clause and is owed $60 million over the next four years.