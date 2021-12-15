Ten teams to watch as NBA trade season opens

The unofficial start to NBA trade season comes Wednesday, when most players who signed contracts in summer free agency become eligible to be included in deals.
While the trade landscape has been dormant for months and widespread parity has left a good chunk of the league's teams still assessing whether they want to be buyers or sellers, early rumblings are picking up as the offseason's two biggest impasses - Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving - remain unresolved. It's hard to envision a blockbuster that could rival the Brooklyn Nets' January acquisition of James Harden, but there are plenty of teams to monitor in advance of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
Indiana Pacers
The summer hiring of Coach Rick Carlisle was supposed to vault Indiana (12-16) back into the playoff picture. Instead, the Pacers sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, ranking 29th in home attendance and near the bottom in watchability. President Kevin Pritchard told The Athletic last week that the franchise was trying to "figure out how to manufacture that real star" amid reports that Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert could be included in upcoming trade discussions.
Given Owner Herb Simon's thriftiness and Indiana's struggles to attract big-name free agents, the most likely outcome is a cost-cutting sell-off with an eye toward the draft. It remains to be seen whether the Pacers are willing to completely gut their roster like the Orlando Magic did before last year's deadline, but the Sabonis and Turner pairing is long overdue for a split.
Portland Trail Blazers
Much like Indiana, Portland (11-16) has battled early-season attendance woes and a disappointing start. To further complicate matters, the Blazers fired longtime president Neil Olshey after a month-long investigation into his workplace conduct and must cut salary to avoid paying the luxury tax. Those factors seem to leave Portland as obvious sellers, with CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic and Larry Nance Jr. as possible trade pieces.
But interim general manager Joe Cronin opened his tenure on a different note, suggesting that the Blazers are looking to go "from good to great" and "willing to take on risks" in hopes of "[bursting] through that ceiling" and competing for a title. That assessment sounds overly optimistic, but it will be music to the ears of franchise guard Damian Lillard, who has repeatedly pledged his loyalty to the franchise. Cronin can wait until the deadline to determine exactly how he wants to rejigger a guard-heavy roster while slashing the necessary payroll.
Philadelphia 76ers
Little has changed publicly between the 76ers and Simmons, who have been in a standoff for months. Yet counting out Philadelphia (15-12) would be a mistake. The 76ers are 12-5 with Joel Embiid in the lineup - including an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday - and the franchise center has been brilliant despite an extended absence due to covid-19. The better that the 27-year-old Embiid plays, the harder it becomes for Philadelphia to burn a year of his prime.
Several of the teams floated before the season as possible destinations for Simmons - including the Pacers, Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves - are off to losing starts. Will one of them decide to grit their teeth and take the Simmons plunge?
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown's eventual return from a hamstring injury won't cure all that ails the Celtics (13-14), who looked like zombies while losing four of five games during their recent West coast swing. Thanks to a brutal schedule stretch from now until year's end, things will probably get worse before they get better. "It's frustrating," Jayson Tatum said after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. "The easy answer is we've got to be better at that [defensive] end. It's one thing to say it and know it, and it's a difference in going out there and doing it."
Indeed, the Celtics have had trouble putting words into action since the start of last season. Boston's offense ranks 20th and continues to lack flow and firepower, while its defense has been missing the tenacity that drove its trip to the 2020 East finals. President Brad Stevens moved quickly to ship out Kemba Walker in June, and he should consider further changes to his core before the deadline.
Houston Rockets
What a confounding start for the Rockets, who spent the first month looking like one of the worst teams in NBA history before ripping off seven straight wins. That sharp reversal of fortune shouldn't change Houston's rebuilding vision or timeline given its young core, and guards Eric Gordon and D.J. Augustin would make more sense elsewhere.
Houston's other extraneous veterans will probably prove more difficult to move: John Wall remains sidelined with no takers for his $44.4 million contract this season and $47.4 million option for next year, while Daniel Theis's four-year, $36 million contract looks even worse than it did when he signed it last summer.
Los Angeles Lakers
A massive offseason overhaul hasn't paid dividends, and LeBron James and company need more wing defense and better options at center if they want to get into the title hunt. Budget big men DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard have left a lot to be desired, but Los Angeles (15-13) is short on assets to address its needs.
Sacramento Kings
Replacing Coach Luke Walton with Alvin Gentry in late November led to some rotation changes and has produced a passable 5-5 record. Even so, the Kings (11-16) are pitiful on defense and must be wondering whether De'Aaron Fox is cut out to be a franchise player. General Manager Monte McNair might continue to slow-play his hand with a play-in bid still on the table, but he would be well-served to explore trade options for Fox, Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield.
New York Knicks
Down years for Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Kemba Walker have left the Knicks (12-15) as one of the NBA's biggest early-season disappointments. New York has dropped from fourth in defensive efficiency last season to 25th this season, an unacceptable turn of events for Coach Tom Thibodeau, who has demonstrated little patience for losing throughout his career.
New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson's latest health setback seals a lost season for the Pelicans (8-21), who have dealt with waves of defections in recent years. Can David Griffin afford to ride out this nightmare campaign? Or will the oft-criticized executive feel pressure to attempt another shake-up after a busy summer that netted Jonas Valanciunas but little else in the way of useful pieces?
Oklahoma City Thunder
Sam Presti has the league's lowest payroll by a country mile and will therefore have every opportunity to do what he does best for the rebuilding Thunder (8-18): acquire draft picks by using his cap space as a way station for bad contracts.