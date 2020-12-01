Terps drop Mount in first real test

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – With the men's college basketball season less than a week old, the Maryland Terrapins had yet to face a tricky predicament, a situation that truly tested its mettle and ability. But in the second half against Mount St. Mary's on Sunday afternoon, the Terps slipped into a two-point deficit with the Mountaineers craving an upset. Even though Maryland lost its two star players from last season who thrived in these moments of tension, this year's crew delivered just the same.
The Terps successfully orchestrated a 79-61 win at Xfinity Center, fueled by a dominant stretch that began after the visitors took a narrow lead with about nine minutes to go. In response, the Terps surged with a 21-0 run that offered a generous serving of reassurance that this team can take a worrisome circumstance and turn it into an assertive win.
During that decisive stretch, forward Donta Scott, a sophomore who has already embraced a more expansive offensive role this season, scored nine points en route to a career-high 17 off the bench. Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College, hit a clutch three-pointer early in that late run, and junior guard Eric Ayala nailed one a minute later. Ayala's steal and score with a few minutes left in the game only added to the Terps' command.
"I welcome a game like that when we're actually behind in the second half and have to gut it out, which was great to see our guys did it," Coach Mark Turgeon said. "It's going to help us down the road."
Maryland took control of the game with confidence, aggression and poise. The Terps preformed like veterans and a cohesive group that knew how to respond in a moment of urgency. Maryland (3-0) paired the offensive burst with a formidable defensive effort that held the Mountaineers without a basket on 13 attempts through the final nine minutes of play.
Five players reached double figures for the Terps – Scott, Ayala (15 points), Hamilton (13), junior guard Aaron Wiggins (12) and senior guard Darryl Morsell (10). Maryland has had at least four players reach that threshold in all three of its games to start the season, showcasing its ability to generate well-rounded offensive production.
"I feel like we really just trust each other and just trust our instincts," Hamilton said, describing that group of five players who shared the court during the 21-0 run. "We all are really good players. We can really score. We all can really defend, so we're just trusting our games, trusting each other out there and trusting what we were going to do. It turned out to really work."
Coming off blowout wins over Old Dominion and Navy, Maryland shot 59.6% from the field and made 7 of 19 attempts from three-point range. After losing the two top scorers from last season, Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith, the Terps have leaned more heavily on players such as Ayala, Wiggins and Morsell, who have each scored at least 10 points in the first three games.
"We're a deep basketball team, and that helps," Turgeon said. "I think we wear teams down a little bit."