The Astros are still here

ATLANTA – Carlos Correa isn't going away. Alex Bregman isn't going away. The Houston Astros aren't going away. Not at Truist Park, for sure, because they closed this joint for the year. And not beyond that, because even if this is their third World Series appearance in five years, who would bet against a fourth or a fifth?
The boos and chants can rain down on the Astros, as they always do, as they did all weekend here, the latest tempest into which these players have strode, and calmly. Their 9-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 on Halloween brought up something of a spooky specter: The Braves fully expected to hoist a trophy here Sunday night. Yet there is a path - a pretty clear path - for the Astros to come all the way back. Because of what they can do. Because of who they are.
As ballplayers. As individual ballplayers and as a team of them.
"This team has a very strong mind," Manager Dusty Baker said. "It's strong-willed – dealing with adversity, dealing with booing, dealing with the amount of negative energy that was cast our way throughout the year."
The cheating scam the Astros pulled off en route to the 2017 championship is damning and eternal – and, as it pertains to this World Series, irrelevant. Not to those of us on the outside, still railing against it. But to those players with the hats bearing the white "H" and the orange star? Ho-freaking-hum.
"I haven't thought about that," second baseman José Altuve said before the series.
That stands for him, if not for everyone. When Altuve singled in the eighth inning Sunday night, an Atlanta fan from the upper deck bellowed: "Hey, Altuve! You're still a cheater!"
True. The idea of the Astros pushing forward, unencumbered by their scandalous past, can still be infuriating - until you watch them go play baseball, so frequently with precision and pride. It requires compartmentalization, which might be too much to ask. But they're still here.
They trailed in the series 3-1, and they kept playing. After an inning of Game 5, they trailed 4-0, and they kept playing. The Braves had the sole of one shoe on their necks - and eased up. What might the consequences be?
"I'm a person that believes in miracles," said Baker, who's not beyond getting a little metaphysical. "I really believe in miracles, because I've had a few of them happen to me in my life."
For Baker, the miracle in this case may be that the cheating scandal blew up the Astros' front office and coaching staff, and he was granted a team this talented and tested. Their lineup had gone quiet during taut losses in Games 3 and 4, games in which Houston - which led the majors in runs and was second in on-base-plus-slugging percentage - managed all of two runs. So Baker did what he doesn't like to do: He shuffled it up, dropping Bregman from third to seventh, bumping Correa from fifth to third.
The results: Correa went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBI and a run. Bregman, who had only one extra-base hit all postseason, doubled in his first at-bat – a signal to Atlanta that a 4-0 lead wouldn't be easy to protect – and also walked and scored a run. Altuve scored twice, stole a base and singled. And the full-on offensive output – 12 hits – indicated an awake and alert group, ready for what's ahead.
"We're still down 3-2," Correa said. "I truly believe that if there's one team that can accomplish that, it's us."
It's what the Astros do, walking a line between confidence and cockiness – mixing in a lack of contrition for past sins. It doesn't mean they will win one or even two in Houston. But it's beyond question that they can, in part because there's so much scar tissue from games like this that they hardly feel anything. A year ago, they were down 3-0 to the American League Championship Series to Tampa Bay – and won three straight to force a seventh game. Why not win three straight to raise a trophy now?
"The hardest thing to do is to do it the first time," Baker said. "Once you do it the first time, you figure you can do it the second, the third, the fourth and the fifth time. Then you call upon your past for confidence."
They have a past – a deep past – from which to draw. Game 5 was the 19th World Series game and 78th in the postseason for Correa and Altuve. Altuve and Bregman are signed through 2024. There has been continuity, and even though Correa is a free agent just days from now, that matters.
"We talked about it as an infield," Correa said. "We've enjoyed all of the years we played together. We've done some great things. We've made history. I love that group of guys with all my heart."
The Astros, even with all they put themselves through, can still play with freedom and flair. They fit together on a lineup card. They fit together on the diamond. They fit together in a clubhouse.
"We know how to fix each other, help each other and encourage each other, I guess," Altuve said. "One thing I say a lot is our chemistry is really good. I think that has to help."
Chemistry, because they won a championship together. Chemistry, because they have faced scorn together. Chemistry, because they can look across the diamond and know the face looking back is almost certainly a talented contributor.
"I've never heard anybody boast or brag on this team, which is unlike most teams I've been on," Baker said. "They accept whoever comes to the team. And this is probably the cleanest-living team that I've ever been on - as far as nutrition, as far as they don't hang out. It's hard to find anybody in the bar after the game or anything. I mean, this team is just focused on baseball, clean living."
Wow. Excellent - and boring to boot? No wonder nobody likes them.
So here's where it gets a little tight for the Braves: A day off awaits Monday, and it's badly needed. Charlie Morton would have started Game 5 had he not broken his right leg in Game 1. They used five pitchers in Game 3, six in Game 4 and five more Sunday night. On Tuesday for Game 6, they have Max Fried.
"I always feel good when Max pitches," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. That would have included Game 2 - when Fried gave up six runs in a loss.
In the eighth inning Sunday night, Altuve beat a pickoff attempt and swiped second base. The same fan stood in the upper deck and yelled again: "Hey, Altuve! You're still a cheater!"
That's true. But he's also headed home, where he won't hear that even once more. José Altuve and the Astros are still alive, and that's an ominous notion for Atlanta - and the rest of baseball.