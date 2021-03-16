The best first-round upsets to pick for your NCAA tournament bracket

The NCAA men's basketball tournament is back, and with its return comes the chance to claim bragging rights among friends and family members (or maybe something more valuable) by crafting a winning bracket. One key: looking for early upsets that could help your bracket while putting others at a disadvantage.
Finding such upsets this year will be a bit more difficult than usual. The entire tournament is being held in the Indianapolis area, so the selection committee did not need to worry about geography in its seedings. That should, theoretically, have allowed the committee to better seed teams in order of their actual strength, possibly limiting the upsets from double-digit seeds that have become a beloved staple of March. That does not mean we will not see upsets, but they might be less plentiful in the tournament's first weekend – and from different seeds than usual.
As The Washington Post deciphers the smartest upset picks in the first round, it will focus on the true underdogs - a No. 9 seed beating a No. 8 is technically an upset by seeding, but finding surprise winners at the 10-seed line and below is where the true value lies. The Post is going to highlight not just the first-round upsets that are most likely to occur but also those that would provide the most value by differentiating your picks from your competition. For example, in 2019, The Post identified No. 10 Iowa as having a 52% chance of upsetting No. 7 Cincinnati, yet only 25% of participants in ESPN's Tournament Challenge felt the same, offering a huge potential advantage. Iowa won, 79-72, giving Hawkeyes backers a correct pick that three-quarters of their opponents probably did not have.
Here is one first-round upset in each region you'll want to select in your bracket, listed in order of their chances of pulling off a first-round surprise.
Midwest region: No. 10 Rutgers over No. 7 Clemson
Chance at upset: 56%
Rutgers, by virtue of playing in the Big Ten, is battle-tested, with the seventh-hardest strength of schedule in college basketball this season, according to Ken Pomeroy's rankings. Seven of the Scarlet Knights' 11 losses came against squads ranked in the latest top 10 of Pomeroy's rankings, while Clemson ranks just 42nd heading into the tournament. Plus, the Scarlet Knights take care of the ball on offense (with the third best turnover rate in the nation, after excluding steals) and have two scorers, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson, who rank in the top 15th percentile for points per game this season, according to Synergy Sports.
The Tigers, meanwhile, do not shoot very well (a 50% effective field goal rate, 153rd in the country), nor do they get to the free throw line very often (24% of all their shot attempts have been free throws, a ratio that ranks 336th).
West region: No. 10 VCU over No. 7 Oregon
Chance at upset: 45%
VCU has a very good defense (the country's 12th best, according to Pomeroy, after adjusting for strength of schedule), and generates a lot of turnovers that can become extra possessions, one key factor on the road to an upset.
And do not expect Oregon's zone defense, which the Ducks have used more than a quarter of the time to strong results (0.8 points allowed per possession, 73rd percentile), to trouble VCU. The Rams produced nearly 1.3 points per possession against zone defenses this season, a mark only No. 1 seed Gonzaga and sixth-seeded BYU surpassed among tournament teams.
South region: No. 11 Utah State over No. 6 Texas Tech
Chance at upset: 37%
Utah State Coach Craig Smith is no doubt proud that his team built the eighth-best defense in the country, per Pomeroy's rankings, earning an at-large bid out of the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies allow 88.5 points per 100 possessions after adjusting for strength of schedule, and they are very difficult to score on at or near the rim. Opponents shot a measly 48% around the basket – and that's an area that Texas Tech uses more than a third of the time on offense.
Utah State is also adept at pounding the offensive glass, grabbing more than a third of its misses (35%, the 16th best mark in the nation), leading to 1.1 points per putback opportunity.
East region: No. 14 Abilene Christian over No. 3 Texas
Chance at upset: 21%
The odds of this upset coming through are more remote, but far fewer of your competitors will give Abilene Christian a chance against the Big 12 champions. Still, the Wildcats, winners of the Southland Conference, have a solid resume heading into the NCAA tournament. Two of their four losses came to Power Five conference teams – Texas Tech and Arkansas – with the others coming against Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas.
Coach Joe Golding's team has the 30th best defense in the country per Pomeroy's ratings, after adjusting for strength of schedule. The Wildcats are also the best in the nation at forcing turnovers, led by senior guard Reggie Miller (54 steals) and junior guard Damien Daniels (52 steals).