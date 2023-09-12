Here's the simple part in the fiasco surrounding the delayed announcement of Stephen Strasburg's inevitable retirement, from the statement attributed to Washington Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner:
"Stephen Strasburg is and always will be an important part of the Washington Nationals franchise," Lerner's statement began. "We support him in any decision he makes and will ensure that he receives what is due to him."
That really should be all there is to it. But it wasn't, and the mess that followed and now lingers over the final month of the Nats' season leads to a more serious conclusion: For the sake of this franchise, the Lerner family should move aggressively this offseason to sell. Not just because of this regrettable situation. But because the organization feels adrift. Because there is a clear absence of strong leadership. Because dysfunction too often rules the day.
Focus on the Strasburg situation first. How and why did this get to a point? Strasburg knows he is too injured to pitch again. The Nationals know he is too injured to pitch again. Doctors have likened his condition - complications from thoracic outlet syndrome - to picking at a scab; by trying to make it better, you're only going to make it worse.
So this should have ended Saturday, when the club had made tentative plans for a news conference at which Strasburg would announce his retirement. It would not have been a celebration, because being able to throw only 31 1/3 innings on a seven-year, $245-million contract always will be a massive disappointment, even through the prism of appreciating what Strasburg did when he was healthy.
But an announcement would have provided closure, which is important for Strasburg mentally and for the club from a roster-building standpoint. There will be no financial relief, not in what Strasburg is due and not against the competitive balance tax threshold. Strasburg will get the money he signed for. That's how baseball contracts work. But at the very least, the team could use the spot on the 40-man roster this offseason - when they can't stash Strasburg on the 60-day injured list - for a player who can actually play.
Instead, here's just limbo. Whether Strasburg is officially retired matters more to the team than it does to Strasburg, because tying up that spot on the roster through 2026 would be limiting. But even in trying to mollify the situation with his statement Friday, Lerner sent a little jab.
"It is our hope that ongoing conversations remain private out of respect for the individuals involved," the statement concluded. "Until then, we look forward to seeing Stephen when we report to Spring Training."
Uh, what? Your pitcher who can't pitch needs to report to spring training? That sounds vaguely like a threat, as in "You're still collecting a paycheck? Fine. Show up for work."
Whatever. This will get worked out, some way, somehow. It's just a symptom anyway. For this organization to truly get back on track, the Lerners really need to sell.
To be clear, this isn't a Daniel Snyder-Washington NFL team situation. There is no evidence of a disgusting, underlying workplace culture. Though the Nationals may be headed to their fourth straight last-place finish in the National League East, the Lerners oversaw both the franchise's original build from an MLB-owned island of misfit toys to an annual contender and, finally, a World Series champion. The current rebuild has shown promising signs both at the major and minor league levels. The family wasn't inherently limiting and meddling in the way Snyder was.
Still, much of the direction for this team came when patriarch Ted Lerner was engaged and alive. Even before he passed away in February at 97, the franchise felt in transition. The previous April, the Lerners - with both Ted's blessing and encouragement - announced their intention to at least explore a sale of the club. You can't be all-in unless you're all-in.
This Strasburg situation by itself isn't enough to push for the Lerners to sell. But it is added to a list of self-inflicted wounds that leads the league. A recent example? Late last month, word got out that Manager Dave Martinez had agreed to a contract extension. General Manager Mike Rizzo - in the job since 2009 - still awaits the announcement of his corresponding deal. In a regular operation, the two agreements would have been executed and announced simultaneously. The Nationals aren't a regular operation. And while impression doesn't always match reality, the impression is that Rizzo is left hanging while Martinez is secure.
For the record, I'd expect an announcement on an extension for Rizzo soon. Still, the sentiment in the offices at Nationals Park and throughout the sport is: Why does everything have to be so hard?
All of this also comes at a time when the club is continuing changes to its baseball operations staff. Rizzo accepted the resignation of longtime international scouting director Johnny DiPuglia, then reassigned Kris Kline, who had run the Nationals' past 17 drafts. DiPuglia was in Rizzo's wedding. Forty years ago, Kline was Rizzo's minor league teammate and roommate. These can't have been easy decisions personally.
Those jobs, though, will be filled - perhaps with external hires who could inject some new perspective into the scouting and player development departments. There is also paring down of the scouting staff, and some veterans were let go. If they're replaced by further investment and faith in an analytics department that was built from scratch, that shouldn't be a huge deal.
What is a huge deal: The direction of the franchise in the future. Hanging out the "For Sale" sign nearly a year-and-a-half ago absolutely leaves open the idea that the family isn't fully committed to returning the team to excellence - not just in wins and losses, but in the entirety of the fan experience. And without Ted Lerner clearly providing the voice and vote that matters most, the leadership structure is scattered.
Mark Lerner is, in name, the chief decision-maker. But his brothers-in-law Ed Cohen and Bob Tanenbaum have say, too. People who have worked with the three families - which include Ted's daughters Debra Cohen and Marla Tanenbaum - over the years have said repeatedly that they don't easily agree on decisions. Alan Gottlieb is installed as the Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports, but Gottlieb has responsibilities with the Lerners' real estate business and can't spend 100 percent of his time or energy on the team.
There's a void in vision and in leadership. The result: a culture in which little sparks become unnecessary fires.
Of all the texts and calls I have received from agents and executives throughout the majors this week wondering, essentially, "What the heck is going on over there?", the most indicative is one that said simply: "Nats gonna Nat." That's the reputation this ownership has throughout the game: that avoidable chaos will trump ingrained calm. Another lamented the state of the club's leadership: "Could be a top-eight org - with right owners."
At some point, perception meets reality. The Stephen Strasburg retirement announcement eventually will happen, closing that chapter. But for now, it serves as a reminder that this franchise would be in a better spot if the family that won a World Series, then signaled it wanted to sell, actually executed a sale. Maybe then the little problems wouldn't become large, and the dysfunction that so many employees feel - that even fans can feel - would fade away.