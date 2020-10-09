The Braves are one win from the NLCS

PLAYMAKER: Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is just able to keep his foot on the bag on a throw from Nick Markakis in right field for the force out on Miami Marlins' Corey Dickerson on a single by Jon Berti in the eighth inning of Game 2 of a National League Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Tribune News Service