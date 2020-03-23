The finances of canceling college athletics

ORLANDO, Fla. — True leaders hope for the best but prepare for the worst, and right now athletics directors including the University of Florida’s Scott Stricklin and the University of Central Florida's Danny White are at least contemplating how their programs could endure the financial calamity if somehow the 2020 college football season is canceled.
“For right now, it’s all manageable,” Stricklin says of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down sports, “but the question your mind goes to really quickly is if this lasts into another school year. From a financial standpoint, if we’re not playing football games in the fall, it will shake the foundation of college athletics. As everyone knows, football pays for the enterprise to go forward.”
Says White: “Financially, it would be devastating. … I don’t know what would happen or how it would play out if we didn’t play football this fall.”
White, Stricklin and every other executive in the sports industry acknowledges we have much more important things to worry about right now than whether games are being played, but these men and women are in the business of sports and they are rightfully concerned about the long-term economic impact on their industry.
Much like the national economy, the sports economy has come to a grinding halt and the fiscal ramifications are immense. In professional sports, the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB are concerned about meeting massive payrolls if there are no games played, tickets sold, broadcast rights fees collected or revenue generated.
The NBA reportedly is planning to nearly double its credit line from $650 million to $1.2 billion to help the league cover costs through what is looking more and more like a lengthy shutdown.
The NBA seems to also be considering exercising the force majeure provision in its collective bargaining agreement. Force majeure enables teams to withhold 1/92.6 of a player’s annual salary per canceled game based upon catastrophic circumstances such as war, natural disasters and epidemics/pandemics.
For instance, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic makes about $20 million per season, which means 1/92.6 of his salary comes out to about $217,000 per game. If he is not paid for, say, 15 games, it would end up costing him $3.2 million.
The NBA, according to ESPN.com, plans to deliver players’ full salaries due on April 1, but it left open the possibility of recouping future salaries for canceled games moving forward. Of course, millionaire NBA players and billionaire NBA owners aren’t going to garner much sympathy — nor should they — based upon their fat bank accounts, but the point is the coronavirus crisis is already having a far-reaching financial impact on every aspect of sports.
Next year’s NBA salary cap is sure to go down significantly, which means free agent contracts will likely be much smaller than they’ve been in the past. It was thought that a player like the Magic’s Evan Fournier would waive his $17 million player option to become a free agent after this season, but now it might be more financially beneficial for him exercise the option and become a free agent after next season.
“Players have a collective bargaining agreement in which they get a certain percentage of basketball-related income,” explains former Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy, now an NBA analyst for Turner Sports and NBA TV. “Basketball-related income is going to decrease. This is already going to affect the salary cap for next year. Players are going to be impacted like virtually everyone else, but, of course, it pales in comparison to … those living paycheck to paycheck who are going to feel it in a much more profound way.”
No, professional sports leagues and college athletics aren’t going to go bankrupt, but they may have to downsize for the foreseeable future. There’s no doubt that the financial tentacles of an extended sports shutdown are going to be far-reaching.
For instance, what happens to future TV contracts with stock prices at Fox, Disney (ESPN and ABC), Comcast (NBC) and Viacom (CBS) plummeting?
What happens to arenas like Amway Center, which is financed on bonds that are paid off by a portion of the Orange County Tourist Development Tax? It’s no secret that the tourism industry has been shut down and the bond market is plunging.
Collegiate sports could face even more dire circumstances if the college football season is wiped out. The NCAA already took a massive hit when March Madness was canceled. How massive? Well, the NCAA reportedly made more than $1 billion last year, with nearly $870 million coming from the men’s Division I basketball tournament.
But that March Madness money is spread throughout all of the NCAA’s member institutions and doesn’t have nearly the financial impact on individual programs as the college football cash cow.
Believe it or not, right now college athletic departments are actually saving money with non-revenue sports baseball, softball, golf and tennis shutting down. However, that would quickly shift if this shutdown affected football.
“That would be a game-changer,” says Stricklin, who estimates that football accounts for about 85% of UF’s sports income. “… It’s not just ticket revenue; it’s the donations that go along with that. It’s the sponsorship money that goes along with the idea that games are going to be played. And then there’s the TV money. If there aren’t games that are being broadcast, we probably aren’t going to get TV money.”
The other fear is that boosters and season-ticket buyers won’t have nearly the discretionary income to donate to their favorite programs if the economy is in the tank. Unlike professional sports, which are bankrolled by multibillionaire owners, collegiate sports are funded by fans and donors and, in some respects, the state legislature.
Florida, Florida State, UCF and our entire state university system is financed by the billions of dollars annually allocated by the state government. State universities already are bracing for massive budget cuts that are sure to come in the aftermath of Florida’s No. 1 industry — tourism — being crippled by the coronavirus. Those budget cuts will almost certainly be felt by college athletic programs as well.
The brunt of UCF’s athletic funding comes from two major sources: football revenue and the student athletic fees — an expense all UCF students have tacked onto their tuition bill to help fund the athletic program. With nearly 70,000 students, UCF has the second-largest enrollment in the nation, but many of those students will undoubtedly forgo summer classes because of the virus. And if they aren’t taking classes, they aren’t paying the student athletic fee.
There is this perception that college athletic programs are rife with money and have a huge nest egg socked away for economic downturns. That’s simply not the case. Most programs are carrying a significant amount of debt and have borrowed tens of millions of dollars to finance the building of academic centers, strength-and-conditioning complexes, stand-alone football facilities, baseball stadiums, etc.
Even big-time Power 5 schools like Florida, Florida State, Alabama and Auburn don’t have a ton of money in reserve. In fact, Florida State’s athletic program was broke when the economy was good.
Imagine what it’s like at a Group of 5 program like UCF, where there are no significant reserves and the athletic program is essentially living paycheck to paycheck.
“We’ve been in growth mode and are building things and trying to play catch-up,” White acknowledges. “We have a small amount of capital reserves, but they aren’t significant enough where they would be a solution if we can’t make debt payments. We need to generate revenue from our football games to make the debt payments on our stadium.”
The message is clear, isn’t it?