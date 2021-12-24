The NHL skipping the Olympics makes sense - and is a crying shame

There was a puck in the corner, and a call from a skater who carried the hopes and embodied the spirit of an entire nation. Sidney Crosby had kept that puck alive to Jarome Iginla, and now Crosby wanted that puck back. The fans with maple leaf flags and maple leaf sweaters and maple leaves tattooed on their shoulders and emblazoned in their hearts - you can't quite imagine such a scene.
This was Olympic hockey in its highest form - the gold medal game, host Canada against the United States, in overtime in Vancouver back in 2010. The best players in the world had competed over two tense weeks, down to the Games' final moment. Right then, a 22-year-old national hero had the puck on his stick.
There will be no such moment at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. That can be inevitable and smart and sad all at once. The NHL formally announced Wednesday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus that forced the league to shut down games and practices and any activities earlier than planned around Christmas has also lessened the Olympic tournament, because NHL players won't go.
"Unfortunately," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement, "given the profound disruption to the NHL's regular season schedule caused by recent COVID-19-related events - 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 - Olympic participation is no longer feasible."
There is a wide-angle view here that the sport of ice hockey needs its best players in the Olympics so that it is more widely consumed and understood and enjoyed in the United States. It's an important view. It's also not practical at the moment.
Overriding that grow-the-game vantage point is the interest of 32 franchise owners in 32 local markets, all but one of which (expansion Seattle, new to the league this season) endured a COVID-19-shortened season completed without fans in a pair of bubbles in the summer of 2020, then a COVID-19-shortened season begun without fans and played mostly at less than full capacity before it was finally completed in the summer of 2021.
Distill it all to this: The NHL needs a full 82-game regular season, because each of the 32 owners needs 41 home dates, because the league needs all those bottoms in all those seats for the first time since 2018-19, the Before Times. There's the dollars and cents that might be gained if a thrilling Olympic tournament hooks new fans. That's countered by the dollars and cents that will be gained if arena doors remain open and fans can still safely attend.
So the NHL looked at risk-reward, and made its choice. That's fair. What's left is a watered-down Olympics. Maybe omicron made that inevitable, and with 45 days until Opening Ceremonies, we still can't be sure there won't be decisions made by other athletes or their governing bodies that dilute the field and lessen the prestige over the entire Games. But we know this: With one decision - a sensible, logical, crushing decision - the men's hockey competition goes from being a centerpiece to an afterthought.
This isn't 1980. Back then, a group of American college kids could somehow assemble to beat the Soviet Union - and provide, from a decidedly jingoistic viewpoint, perhaps the greatest Winter Olympic moment of all-time. Now, the Russians skate alongside Canadians and Americans, Swedes and Czechs and others all winter in the NHL. Should an American team beat a Russian team in Beijing, it won't be a mythological, movie-making moment. It'll be more of a shoulder shrug.
At their best, the Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement. That ideal, though, can only ring true if the best available athletes compete against the best available athletes. Who remembers the gold medal winners from, say, the last four Olympic men's soccer tournaments?
Not me. That's because Olympic men's soccer is almost exclusively for players under 23 years of age, a format that keeps the world's elite stars available for their professional clubs and the World Cup. Men's soccer at the Olympics, therefore, is all but a nonevent.
Women's soccer? Well, maybe it's not the Women's World Cup, but it's darn close. The gold the United States won in 2004 memorably ended the Mia Hamm-Julie Foudy-Kristine Lilly era of groundbreakers. The golds for Germany in 2016 and Canada in 2020 served as reminders that women's soccer is a global endeavor. These are landmarks in a sport's development, and they can be viewed without qualification, without, "Yeah, but such-and-such didn't play." Those medals, they matter.
Come February, the entire men's hockey field will be filled not with such-and-such stars, but with remember-him has-beens or who's-he never-weres. That's fine, and there could be tension in any given game between any two countries.
But look back only one Olympic cycle, to the PyeongChang Games of 2018. That winter, the NHL sat out for the first time since 1988. The result: a women's tournament that - rightly - drew much of the attention in the United States, featuring a riveting gold-medal matchup between the Canadians and Americans. That's a great development for women's hockey specifically and women's sport in general. But men's hockey can't afford such gaps in its chance to gain global appeal.
A month ago, it was worth salivating at the idea of Alex Ovechkin leading Russia, Auston Matthews leading the United States, Connor McDavid leading Canada, Leon Draisaitl leading Germany, Viktor Hedman leading Sweden, on and on down the list. Maybe those names of NHL stars don't ring through American households even now. What's for sure: They're losing a prime chance to become household names. NHL regular season games in the middle of February might be necessary to stave off COVID-19 and complete a schedule. But they're no replacement for the Olympics.
Which brings us back to that Sunday afternoon in February in Vancouver, nearly a dozen years ago. Crosby settled the puck, and with it the nerves and hopes of an entire country. He slid it toward the net, in between the pads of Ryan Miller, the American goaltender. He scored. Canada took gold.
With that, a scene unlike any I have experienced. Crosby's stick to the ice and his gloves to the air. The maple leaf flags waving - so many maple leaf flags waving, eh? A country's self-worth restored because it won Olympic gold in a sport it calls its own with the best players available. The singalong of "O! Canada" that carried from Vancouver in the west to Crosby's hometown of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, in the east raised hairs on the back of necks both Canadian and otherwise.
"You dream of that 1,000 times growing up," Crosby said afterward, "and for it to come true is pretty amazing."
The best Olympic hockey dreams have been punted four years down the road, bowing to the pandemic and finances alike. That can make sense, and still be a damn shame.