Titans-Steelers game being postponed after coronavirus outbreak

RESCHEDULED: In this Sept. 27, 2020file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the NFL to reschedule the Week 4 game between the Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports/REUTERS