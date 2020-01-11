Tokyo Games protesters draw ire

CRACKING DOWN: In this August 2016 file photo, Ethiopia's Feyisa Lilesa (silver medalist) crosses the finish line of the Men's Marathon athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro. Lilesa crossed his arms above his head as he finished the race as a protest against the Ethiopian government's crackdown on political dissent. Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games, Olympic officials are taking measures to curb protesting. Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service