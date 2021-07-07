TOKYO - Japan is looking at barring all but VIP spectators at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a newspaper said on Tuesday, another downgrade for Games that have their pomp and public spectacle overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Once promoted as an extravaganza to showcase Japan to the world, the Games appear in danger of taking place largely out of public view in a country closed to foreign tourists due to the pandemic.
The Games, already delayed a year, are set to open on July 23 despite concern that an influx of tens of thousands of people from around the world could unleash another wave of infections.
Japan's government is arranging for the opening ceremony to be held with only a reduced number of VIP spectators, the Asahi newspaper reported, ahead of talks with the International Olympic Committee and other organizers.
Events at large venues and night events after 9 p.m. would also be held without spectators, while the number of VIPs such as sponsors' guests and diplomats at the opening ceremony would be reduced sharply from an initial estimate of about 10,000, the paper said, citing multiple unidentified government sources.
Organizers have already banned spectators from overseas and set a cap on domestic spectators at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people. Medical experts have said hosting the Games with no spectators would be the “least risky” option.
Japan's government looks likely to decide on Thursday to extend a state of quasi-emergency in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures beyond an original end-date of July 11, government sources have said, a move which would require a rethink on spectators as well.
That matter will be decided at five-way talks also expected on Thursday that will include the Tokyo governor and IOC President Thomas Bach, who arrives in Japan the same day.
Torch relay
When the Games were postponed last year, Japanese officials said they hoped they would be held as a symbol of "victory" by humankind over the virus. With that goal elusive, they now say the event will help bring together a divided world.
In another blow, the Olympic torch relay, set to reach Tokyo on July 9 and parade through the center of the city from July 17 until the opening ceremony, will be moved off public roads for the entire period and instead torch-lighting ceremonies will be held without spectators, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
Plans for the opening ceremony remain under wraps. One start-up backed by Toyota Motor Corp said in 2017 it aimed to light the Olympic flame with its flying car.
In 2015, then-prime minister Shinzo Abe promised visitors would be able to use self-driving cars to run around Tokyo. The event, he said, would be "buy one get two" event, showcasing both the Games and self-driving technology.
Asked about spectators, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato noted at a news conference that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said holding the Games without spectators was a "possibility" if a state of emergency was in effect.
Suga was keen to have fans in the stadiums, the Asahi said, but added some ruling party members favor a complete ban, especially after the ruling coalition failed to win a majority in Sunday's election for the Tokyo local assembly, partly due to voters' dissatisfaction with the government's COVID-19 response.
That poll is seen as a bellwether for a general election later this year.
Japan has not had the explosive COVID-19 outbreaks seen elsewhere but has recorded over 800,000 cases and more than 14,800 deaths. Only a quarter of its population has had at least one vaccination shot after an initially slow rollout.
China expected to send largest contingent ever
China is expected to send more than 400 athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday, on track to renew a record set at Rio 2016 despite a coronavirus pandemic that has already delayed the Games by a year.
The Games are set to open on July 23 in the face of worries that an influx of tens of thousands of people from around the world could trigger another wave of infections. read more
China has already secured 318 spots in 224 events for 30 disciplines, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
At Rio 2016, China sent a record 416 athletes in 26 disciplines and 210 events - its biggest for an overseas Olympic Games.
China hopes to contend for gold in diving, table tennis, shooting, gymnastics and weightlifting, with medals also expected in badminton, taekwondo, sailing, rowing, karate, women's boxing, women's volleyball, swimming and track and field, according to Xinhua.
But China's men's basketball team failed to qualify for the Olympics - a first in 37 years.
India's flagbearers a reflection of gender parity
Boxer MC Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh will be India's flagbearers at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.
The joint flagbearer role for teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules to send a message of gender parity.
A six-time women's world champion, 38-year-old Kom won flyweight bronze at the 2012 Games in London and she is hanging up her gloves after Tokyo.
Hockey skipper Singh, who hopes to end India's 41-year medal drought in the sport, was delighted to be chosen alongside the boxer.
"I think it's a huge honor to be named the flagbearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom," Singh said late on Monday.
"I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally for me, this is a big moment in my career, and it is also a huge moment for hockey."
The men's hockey team won eight gold medals between 1928 and 1980 but have not been on the podium since winning in Moscow.
India is sending a 201-strong delegation, including 126 athletes, to Tokyo and hopes to have them all fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they arrive.
The sports ministry on Monday requested help from the external affairs ministry to help get second doses to seven athletes training overseas along with 17 support staff.
The athletes include javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is currently training in Sweden, four boxers in Italy and two wrestlers in Russia.
"It is likely that the Indian athletes and the support staff will get their second doses in the Indian missions in those countries," the Sports Authority of India said in a statement.