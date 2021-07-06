TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan has selected basketball player Rui Hachimura and wrestler Yui Susaki as joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics, organisers said on Monday, placing representatives of a younger, more diverse generation of Japanese at the head of its national team.
Hachimura, 23, was raised in Japan as the child of a Japanese mother and Beninese father and plays for the NBA's Washington Wizards.
He joins female wrestling medal hope Susaki, 22, as flagbearers leading the host nation's team at the opening ceremony on July 23, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced.
The joint flagbearer role for Japan and other teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules to send a message of gender parity.
Hachimura, one of a growing number of mixed race Japanese as international marriages increase, has commented publicly about his experience of racist abuse.
In May his younger brother Allen, who plays basketball at university, posted a screenshot of a racist message he had received.
"People say Japan is not a racist country," Allen said in the Twitter post. "I want everyone to care about the problem of racism," he added.
"I get messages like this almost every day," Rui Hachimura wrote in a reply to his brother's post.
Tokyo 2020's efforts to showcase Japan as a modern and open nation– the Games uses the slogan "unity in diversity" in its messaging – have been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic with organisers scrambling to hold the event without increasing cases.
Already delayed by a year because of the pandemic, the Games are proceeding amid concern that the influx of thousands of people from around the world could unleash another wave of infections in the country.
Japan is yet to set the level of virus countermeasures to be in place during the Games and holding the event without any domestic spectators remains a possibility.
Czechs seal berth at Tokyo basketball
The Czech Republic became the last team to seal a berth in the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball tournament after blowing away Greece 97-72 in the final of their qualifying event on Sunday.
Patrik Auda led the charge with 20 points as the Czechs, who stunned tournament hosts Canada 103-101 in Saturday's thrilling semi-final, will join holders the United States, France and Iran in Group A at the July 23 to Aug. 8 Olympics.
Italy, European champions Slovenia and Germany sealed their own spots in Tokyo earlier on Sunday.
The Italians stunned 2016 silver medallists Serbia 102-95, Slovenia beat Lithuania 96-85, and Germany overpowered Brazil 75-64 in tournaments played across Europe.
Italy and Germany will join Australia and Nigeria in Group B at the Games while Slovenia, who qualified for the Olympics for the first time as an independent nation, is heading to Group C alongside world champions Spain, Argentina and hosts Japan.
Serbia were without the NBA regular season's Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, who pulled out of the qualifying tournament due to fatigue, and the home side sorely missed the Denver Nuggets centre against Italy.
The Italians carved out a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter after nailing nine three-pointers in the first half and then held off a late Serbia rally to reach their first Olympics since Athens 2004, when they won the silver medal.
Guard Nicolo Mannion led the Italians with 24 points, Achille Polonara added 22, and Simone Fontecchio chipped in with 21 as Serbia's porous defence failed to deal with their rivals' long-range shooting and offensive rebounds.
Having won the European title in 2017, Slovenia advanced on the back of an effervescent performance from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who racked up 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds against the Lithuanians.
After a balanced first half, Slovenia pulled away in the second and silenced the raucous home fans in Kaunas as 22-year-old Doncic pulled all the strings to win the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.
"I don't care about the MVP award because what matters is that we won the tournament and reached the Olympics for the first time," a delighted Doncic said in a courtside interview.
"Like every child in Slovenia, I too dreamed all my life of being in the Olympic games. We are a small nation but we have a lot of potential and we've made history here."
Germany knocked out hosts Croatia in Split on Saturday and followed up with a superb defensive performance against Brazil as they led throughout the low-scoring contest.
Australia to bring 472 athletes to Tokyo
Australia will take 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced on Monday, the country's second largest team for an overseas Summer Games.
Some of the 254 women and 218 men who will compete in 33 sports are already in Japan making their final preparations for the Games, which were postponed for a year because of the global health crisis.
The new coronavirus has severely disrupted qualifying and Australia's traveling contingent – second in size only to the 482 who went to Athens in 2004 - might have been larger but for opportunities denied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I would like to pay tribute to those athletes for whom the postponement and global environment prevented them from being a part of this team," said Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman.
"Whether that's through injury and retirement, lack of safe access to qualification events or through difficult personal circumstances, many have been forced to make that tough call.
"I can promise these athletes that this team carries their legacy and their contributions in their hearts all the way to Tokyo and into the heat of Olympic competition."
Baker wins 100m in Stockholm, setting standard for Tokyo
American Ronnie Baker won a tight 100 meters race at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday and heads to his first Olympics in Tokyo as a leading medal contender.
Baker, 27, clocked 10.03 seconds, edging out Italian Marcell Jacobs by 0.02 seconds with Britain's CJ Ujah third in 10.10.
"I'm pleased to be able to run and compete and beat these guys," Baker told reporters. "There's a lot of guys running fast and some of the top guys are coming out of America but ultimately I try not to focus on my competition and focus on what I'm doing."
World record holder Armand Duplantis did not disappoint his home fans as the Swede won the pole vault with a leap of 6.02 meters.
He finished ahead of American Sam Kendricks who managed a season's best 5.92m and France's Renaud Lavillenie who also cleared 5.92.
"It was really important for me to just kind of go out here and try to get over six meters, and then maybe take a few better shots at the world record, but overall 6.02 was a nice jump so I can't complain," Duplantis said.
"Stockholm is a special place for me, I have had some quite great results here in the past few years, so it's like every time I come here, something good happens."
With the Tokyo Olympics due to begin in a little over three weeks, world long jump champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica produced a season's best leap of 8.55 meters to win.
"I'm surprised I jumped that far because my feet have not really been responding and I was tired after the golden meet in Brussels. But I'm very, very, pleased and very happy with the result," he said.
Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria came second with 8.29 meters and Sweden's Thobias Montler third with 8.23.
Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich produced a season's best performance in the 800 meters, coming from behind to win in 1:43:84. Canada's Marco Arop was second in 1:44:00 and Elliot Giles of Britain third in 1:44:05.
Former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya dominated the women's 3,000m steeplechase, winning in a time of 9:04.34 ahead of her compatriot and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech who could only finish third. Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause was second.
"I feel good and to get through a race is good on the way to the Olympics," Kiyeng said.
Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, the 1,500 meters world champion, won comfortably in a time of 3:32.30 in his first race since failing to qualify for Tokyo.
New Zealand's Valerie Adams, twice Olympic champion, won the women's shot put with a throw of 19.26 meters.