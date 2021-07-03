Tour de France drops lawsuit against woman who caused crash with sign

ARRESTED BUT NOT SUED: Team B&B KTM's Bryan Coquard of France, right, and a Team Alpecin Fenix' rider lie on the ground after crashing during the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197 km between Brest and Landerneau, on Saturday, June 26. A 30-year-old spectator was arrested for causing the crash, but she will not be sued by the Tour de France. Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service