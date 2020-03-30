Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce plans for coronavirus relief fund

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced shortly after the NCAA granted him a waiver on Tuesday to raise money for those affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus that he and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry wanted to take some time to “figure out exactly how we want to do it to be as efficient and to help as many people as possible.”
Four days later, Lawrence announced the details of their plan on Twitter.
The couple has created the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund.” The description states that the fund will raise money to provide direct assistance to families affected by the current pandemic.
You can donate to the fund at https://www.communityfoundationnwga.org/lawrence-mowry-fund.
“Marissa and I have created the fund to help our friends and neighbors in the Cartersville and Upstate South Carolina communities deal with some of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation,” Lawrence said. “We hope others will join us in supporting the many families in need. These are challenging times, and no one should be left behind.”
Lawrence and Lowry are both from the area around Cartersville, Ga., and are high school sweethearts. They both currently attend schools in the Upstate of South Carolina, with Lawrence the star QB at Clemson and Mowry a soccer player at Anderson University.
The Cartersville-Bartow Community Foundation is handling the fund, and Lawrence and Mowry plan to provide updates later on how the funds are being distributed and which nonprofit partners are helping them.
Those wishing to donate to the fund have an option at the bottom of the site of donating to the Cartersville-Bartow community or Upstate, South Carolina communities. The Upstate area includes Clemson and Anderson.
“We believe as Christians, it is our responsibility to love and serve those around us, especially through this pandemic,” Lawrence said. “We appreciate any and all efforts from you all. Every dollar makes a difference.”