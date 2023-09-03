The wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Angels by the family of Tyler Skaggs has been postponed indefinitely.
The trial had been scheduled to begin on Oct. 2, but it was pushed back because the two sides continue to have disagreements over what information they need to turn over prior to the trial.
There have also been COVID-related delays affecting cases throughout the system.
The Angels pitcher died after ingesting a mix of opioids, including fentanyl, while he was on a trip to Texas in 2019. Longtime Angels media relations staffer Eric Kay was convicted in federal court of supplying the drugs that killed Skaggs. Kay is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison.
Skaggs’ widow and parents filed a civil suit against the Angels, claiming the team knew – or should have known – enough about Skaggs’ drug use to prevent his death.
The Angels have denied anyone in management had any knowledge of his drug use. During Kay’s criminal trial, several former Angels players testified that they were aware that Skaggs had been using opioids.