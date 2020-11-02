Trump signs US reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

OVERDUE MEASURE: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally on Oct. 31 at Keith House-Washington's Headquarters in Newtown, Penn. In the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, where the former doctor for Team USA Gymnastics was found guilty of sexually assaulting more than 350 women and is serving a 300-year prison sentence, Trump on Saturday signed a reform bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection. Carlos Barria/Reuters