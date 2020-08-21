Two women say recently cut NFL running back Derrius Guice raped them at LSU

Two women say former Washington running back Derrius Guice raped them while they were students at LSU. Guice was cut by the Washington Football Team earlier this month after being charged with domestic violence. The LSU cases, reported by USA Today, are separate.
The women say that they and their friends and family discussed the incidents with multiple LSU coaches and officials, who ultimately ignored them or swept Guice’s actions under the rug. The women did not report the assaults to law enforcement.
One woman was dating a football player at the time. That man told USA Today that LSU coach Ed Orgeron brought up Guice’s assault with him, unprompted, a year later. “Everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,” Orgeron said, according to the boyfriend.
“The former player said he doesn’t know how Orgeron knew what happened, but he believes the coach knew it was not consensual,” the newspaper reported.
The second woman was an LSU tennis player. When she told her father about it, her father went to LSU tennis coach Julia Sell, who said “I don’t believe her,” according to the father.
The tennis player is now part of a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA attempting to hold the organization liable for sexual assaults by athletes. According to USA Today, the Washington team interviewed the tennis player before cutting Guice earlier this month.
Guice, a second-round pick in 2019 after rushing for over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns during his three seasons with the powerhouse Tigers program, was cut by Washington after being charged with felony strangulation in a domestic violence case. According to court documents, Guice choked his girlfriend until she passed out.
Both LSU students say that Guice’s assaults severely damaged them, causing them to begin abusing drugs and alcohol and go to rehab.
“My life spiraled out of control completely,” the first woman told the newspaper. She was terrorized by Guice multiple times after the rape, she says, including an incident where Guice banged on her door and said he would get his gun.
Guice’s lawyer in his domestic violence case said that the running back vigorously denies the new accusations from his time at LSU.