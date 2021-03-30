UCLA stuns Alabama in OT thriller to reach Elite Eight

INDIANAPOLIS (Tribune News Service) – The runaway finish was set up by some crazy momentum swings, a wild back-and-forth battle that none of the breathless fans wanted to end.
UCLA has this game! No, wait, Alabama isn’t going away!
In a lopsided overtime, there was no doubt. It was all Bruins.
UCLA scored the first seven points of the extra period Sunday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse, the 11th-seeded Bruins pulling away for an 88-78 victory over second-seeded Alabama in an NCAA tournament East Region semifinal.
When it was over, the Bruins on the way to their first regional final since 2008, point guard Tyger Campbell thrust a finger into the air, shooting guard David Singleton triumphantly flipped away the basketball before leading his teammates in another celebratory dance and coach Mick Cronin pounded his chest with a clenched fist and pointed at his father Hep high in the stands.
Singleton had opened the scoring in overtime with a three-pointer and Campbell followed with a steal and a layup after pump-faking his defender into the air past him.
Soon there was a spirited “U-C-L-A!” chant breaking out high in the rafters of the old barn and UCLA was on its way to its deepest run in this tournament since the end of its three consecutive runs of Final Fours in 2008.
The Bruins (21-9) will need more magic against top-seeded Michigan on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium after dispatching the Crimson Tide (26-7) with tough defense and smart playmaking after some extended cold shooting stretches in the second half.
The finish was all preceded by a crazy end to regulation.
One moment, Singleton is headed to the free-throw line to give his team a three-point lead and Hep Cronin is shown pumping his fist on the video scoreboard.
The next, Alabama’s Alex Reese sinks a three-pointer over the outstretched arm of Cody Riley with four-tenths of a second left, prompting his teammates to swarm him.
It looked like the Bruins might be headed to victory in regulation after Campbell drove toward the basket and leaped into the air, passing the ball to Riley for a layup that gave UCLA a one-point lead with 15 seconds left.
There was more elation after the Crimson Tide’s Herbert Jones Jr. missed two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. snagged the rebound and passed to Singleton, who was fouled with 4.2 seconds to go.
Alabama had gone ahead, 62-61, with 36 seconds left after Jaquez stepped in front of Herbert Jones and was called for a block. Jones missed the first free throw but made the second to give his team the one-point lead.
Riley had given the Bruins a 60-58 lead with less than four minutes left on a putback, and he had a chance to extend the advantage when he rose for a jump hook that bounced out of the rim.
But Alabama countered with John Petty’s jump hook and went ahead, 61-60, when Herbert Jones made one of two free throws. Campbell had a chance to put the Bruins back ahead when he was fouled, but the front end of his one-and-one opportunity rolled around the rim before falling off.
The Bruins forced a turnover to get the ball back, still down by a point with 1:54 left, but Jaquez missed a tough turnaround jumper on the baseline. Riley got his team another possession when he blocked Juwan Gary’s layup and grabbed the ball, allowing Cronin to call timeout with exactly one minute left to set up a play.
His team wouldn’t let him down.
Wolverines put up a clinic to drop 'Noles
(Tribune News Service) — What do you get when you put together a strong first-half defensive effort with a second-half clinic on offense?
Another dominant outing and another trip to the Elite Eight for the Wolverines.
Top-seeded Michigan took advantage of No. 4 Florida State’s miscues all game long and used a second-half surge to pull away for a 76-58 victory in Sunday’s Sweet 16 matchup at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Michigan (23-4) moves on to face the winner of No. 2 Alabama and No. 11 UCLA in the regional final on Tuesday. Tip-off time and venue is to be determined.
Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. finished with a season-high 14 points and freshman center Hunter Dickinson added 14 points and eight rebounds for Michigan, which scored 24 points off turnovers and shot 69.2% from the field (18-for-26) after halftime. Sophomore wing Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Chaundee Brown added 12 points off the bench.
After taking an 11-point lead into halftime, Michigan continued to hold Florida State at arm’s length. The Seminoles tried to chip away at the deficit, but the Wolverines countered with an answer each time to push it back to double digits.
When Florida State used back-to-back 3-pointers — its first makes after an 0-for-9 start from beyond the arc — from Osborne and Anthony Polite to cut it to 41-36, Michigan responded with a three-point play from grad transfer guard Mike Smith and back-to-back baskets from fifth-year senior center Austin Davis to push it to 48-36 with 13:07 remaining.
That sparked a 21-7 flurry that helped the Wolverines pull away as Michigan continued to dissect Florida State’s defense and attack the basket at will. By the time Wagner knifed his way to rim for two layups and dumped off a pass to Dickinson for a dunk, it all added up to a commanding 62-43 lead with 6:54 to go.
Gonzaga rolls over Creighton
(The Washington Post) - The unstoppable force that is Gonzaga men's basketball rolled into the second weekend of the NCAA men's basketball tournament to dismantle yet another postseason foe. This time the well-rounded - and so far unbeatable - Gonzaga squad added fifth-seeded Creighton to the long list of fellow college basketball teams that can do little to keep pace with these Bulldogs.
The Bluejays' collapse Sunday afternoon in the Sweet 16 turned into a testament of how superior and versatile this top-seeded Gonzaga team can be. The 83-65 victory at Hinkle Fieldhouse became a showcase for the entire crew of Bulldogs starters - the veterans who have developed in the program for years and the youths with undeniable talent. They pass with crispness, complement one another offensively and defend well, too. The Bulldogs harmonized all season to power an undefeated team toward the end goal of a national title, now three wins away, with an Elite Eight matchup against either No. 6 USC or No. 7 Oregon up next in the West Region.
Gonzaga's path to the postseason and through this tournament has been one of dominance. Against Creighton, the Bulldogs built a 20-point lead before the second half reached its midpoint.