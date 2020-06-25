UConn alumni raise money to save programs

HARTFORD, Conn. — Without UConn tennis, Angelo Rossetti doesn’t know how his life would have panned out. His two and half years in the program after he walked on to the team in the early ’90s gave way to a career revolving around the sport — including becoming U.S. Tennis Association Connecticut’s president, a published author and a two-time Guinness world record holder — not to mention the lasting friendships from Storrs and beyond.
That’s why Rossetti finds a future without UConn tennis “unfathomable.” But it’s a future that could potentially come into fruition as early as Wednesday, when athletic director David Benedict will present a proposal to the Board of Trustees that could include measures as drastic as cutting entire sports programs.
Rossetti and other UConn alumni of sports potentially on the chopping block haven’t waited to hear a decision to take action. Former athletes from the tennis, track and field and men’s golf teams have spearheaded fundraising efforts in an attempt to show the university that, instead of needing to eliminate sports, outside financial supporters are eager to lend a hand.
Despite an effort to raise funds for men’s swimming, it will be among the sports proposed to be cut at the board meeting, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. A UConn spokesperson declined to confirm the report, which added that the athletes could return to campus under scholarship for one more season.
With UConn facing deficit projections ranging from $47-129 million, a problem exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, the athletic department has been tasked with finding ways to reduce its subsidy by 25%, or $10 million, over three years. Benedict first floated the possibility of cutting sports programs in late May (UConn has 24 varsity programs, eight greater than required for a NCAA Division I and six more than the average Big East school).
Despite a relatively quick turnaround of a few weeks, alumni have managed to collect substantial pledge sums so far. Track and field alumni corralled nearly $1.6 million in pledges. Men’s golf has around $270,000 committed for the upcoming year and nearly $900,000 across the next five years, while tennis is up to $300,000.
“It almost leaves me speechless with what so many people have done over the last several weeks,” says Andrew Dubs, a 2009 UConn track and field alum involved in the initiative who currently coaches at Virginia Tech.
Across sports, fundraising efforts have taken similar paths: Alumni understand the difficult financial situation the university is dealing with. But with the blessing and/or involvement of the program’s coach and with UConn in the loop, they seek to demonstrate both an immediate capacity to help fund the sport and a desire to work with the university in expanding that financial commitment in the coming years.
Dubs says track and field alumni collected $27,000 in pledges after an initial Zoom group call to field interest. In all, 240 potential donors have staked their financial commitment, and Dubs’ understanding is that the $1.6 million raised so far would be enough to cover a substantial portion of the program’s expenses over the next five years. With 80% of pledges from alumni who graduated in 2000 or later, he hopes the earnings demonstrate fundraising growth potential that could eventually take the form of endowed scholarships and make the program sustainable.
Seventeen track alumni also called into the public participation section of the UConn board’s recent financial affairs committee meeting to advocate that the program be spared from cuts.
“It was overwhelming to see the support of alumni, not just through their dollars pledged but even more so people said, ‘I can’t help out financially, but what can I do to help spread the word?’ ” Dubs said. “I think it shows the power of, one, UConn track and field alumni, but two, what it means to everybody, what it meant when they were on the team, what it means to them now.”
UConn tennis alumni are nearly three-quarters of the way towards their aim of collecting $420,000 to sustain the men’s and women’s programs for the next three years. Per Rossetti (Class of ’92), they also have the backing of state, regional and national USTA organizations in hopes that the last standing state-sponsored Division I men’s program in New England does not get eliminated.
“College tennis is so unique and special because it is one of the first times that you’re actually on a team and you feel like it’s about ‘we’ and not ‘me’,” Rossetti said. “That’s why, in my opinion, it’s so powerful and people love the experience in high school and college.”
Meanwhile, UConn golf alumni have collected over 100 pledges in their effort to save the program, a substantial number given the sport’s small roster sizes. In addition to comfortably surpassing their goal of raising $200,000 for the upcoming year, alum John Bierkan (’00), a PGA Professional and instructor, pointed to additional previously established funds the program could tap into if it isn’t eliminated.
“This isn’t just a short-term thing,” Bierkan said. “Myself and a handful of others are committed to leading the charge for continual support for the program, and we’ve committed as a team to a five-year strategy to continue to raise funds for the golf team and show the athletic department that we’re here to stay.”
Wednesday, these alumni and their peers will learn the fate of the programs they cherish. The Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for 8:30 a.m., will be held via conference call. They’re left wondering not just what UConn’s campus and athletics landscape would be without golf or track or tennis, but what unparalleled opportunities future athletes may miss out on.
“Collegiate athletics is more than just about winning and losing,” Bierkan said. “It’s about being part of a community, it’s about the life lessons it teaches you, hard work, diversity, team work, doing the right thing when you’re wearing that Husky on your chest … we’re hopeful (golf) is going to make it to the other side but obviously will be disappointed if it doesn’t.”
Though no matter the news on Wednesday, the work may be just beginning for some.
“Even if the program was cut after Wednesday,” Rossetti said, “that’s only going to begin my next round of efforts to get the program back.”