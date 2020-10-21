Geno Auriemma's first practice as a college head coach was at UConn in the fall of 1985.
"I was really worried," Auriemma said. "I remember how nervous I was."
Dan Hurley's first practice as a college head coach was at Wagner in the fall of 2010.
"Butterflies, man," Hurley said. "I was nervous. I was hyperventilating on the way down to the court. Then you knock down a Red Bull, and all hell broke loose."
That's what college basketball practices have been about through much of the sport's history, letting all hell break loose – particularly for new coaches making a set-the-tone introduction, laying the first bricks of a rebuilding project or establishing their own confidence and sense of belonging.
But the game's progress and a person's growth leads to the simple reality that the best coaches are the best teachers, and the best teachers are the best learners. They must be. The more nuanced lessons are the more important ones in 2020. There isn't always value in teaching through a tornado of one's own creation.
Those times sure are funny to reflect on, though.
"It was more drills, drills, drills, drills, drills," Auriemma said. "There must have been 100 drills that first day. And running, running, running. The intensity level of it, (players) had never been through anything like that. I remember Peggy Walsh telling me years later that she went back to her dorm after that first week or two and told her roommate, 'From now on, you're sleeping on the top bunk because I can't climb up there.'"
Wagner players from the 2010-11 season probably wish they had the more pragmatic 2020 version of Hurley.
"The level of insane intensity from every drill to free throw shooting probably felt like a fire drill," Hurley said. "At that stage, I was a young head coach. The answer to everything was more intensity as opposed to having the experience as a head coach to actually coach the possession. That's not to say I didn't have a really good grasp, but areas where I was still developing as a coach I replaced with getting after someone and yelling and screaming and ranting and raving and creating so much energy and intensity, and it was overwhelming."
Both UConn coaches held the season's first official practices last week.
It's been a while since Auriemma, through 35 years and 11 national championships, or even Hurley, through 10 years and three programs, have had much to prove in ability or reputation.
They're good at what they do because they adapt. Coaches are fascinating creatures. They must be stubborn. They must be flexible. They must be everything in between while remaining true to who they are and what they value.
Auriemma is still a relentless pain in the butt, a needler. Hurley still coaches as if he drove to the gym with his thumb in the car's charging socket. Both, though, have perspective that comes only with having coached in ways they don't need to replicate.
The sport changes. The players change. The coaches change, too, coming to a better understanding about everything from X's and O's to the minds of young people they're charged with developing.
Or they don't last.
"There's a lot more emphasis put on the offensive end than there was back then," said Auriemma, 31 when he was hired and now 66. "That's just the way the game was taught back then. It was more defensive oriented. It was all about toughness drills and conditioning drills ... and trying to beat some intensity into them, or toughness into them. Offense was kind of left on the back burner. For me, the last 20-something years, at least and maybe more, have been more (understanding) that's not what the game is about. The game is about, 'Can you get a bucket when you really, really need one? Can you teach your players how to play a certain style?' I wasn't really worried about that back then. You were just trying to teach toughness and defense."
Auriemma spent four years as an assistant at Virginia before coming to UConn.
Hurley's career has been more about incremental progress than major leap. He was a high school assistant under his father, Bob Hurley Sr., at St. Anthony's, then a college assistant at Rutgers and a high school head coach at St. Benedict's before becoming a college head coach – first at Wagner, then Rhode Island. He is entering his third season at UConn.
"I've had the benefit of taking all the proper steps along the way in terms of never going to a level I'm not prepared to coach at," said Hurley, 47. "I've also been smart enough to study my craft and have a dad who taught me that you have to learn every day in your position and absorb as much basketball as you can in terms of watching and learning and using whatever resources are out there to become better every day. ... I was lucky to have a dad who modeled that for me, that you don't have all the answers as a coach, and you never do, and if you're not always learning you're going to get passed by other coaches."
What applied in 1985 or 2010 – or even 2019 – doesn't necessarily apply in 2020.
"That's always the age old question you have to ask yourself as a teacher, as a coach: How much of what you know works?" Auriemma said. "You've been successful with it. How much of that do you hold on to because you know it works and it's been successful for so many years. And how much innovation do you have to come up with? How many new things do you have to introduce?
"There hasn't been, I don't think, any time over the last 25 years where I've come (into) a new season and just said, 'Let's do it exactly the way we did it last year.' That's not who I am. I'm a tinkerer. I like new wrinkles to what we do, and still hold onto all the stuff that's great about what we do."