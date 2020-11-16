UConn's Dan Hurley's recruiting mission

HARTFORD, Conn. — When Dan Hurley took over as UConn coach in 2018 the Huskies were coming off two losing seasons. Hurley added another with his first team, built almost entirely on players he inherited.
One sub-.500 campaign and another and another, this 2016-19 chapter was threatening to become the first bricks in a wall stretching across the bottom of the American Athletic Conference, one the best young players in the Northeast might have eventually found difficult to see over.
How far removed from the glory days, even if they are yesterday to most of us, does a program have to be for elite teenage players to dismiss a brand of diminishing power? To what extent are 2014, or any of the previous three national championship runs, relevant or even truly visible to, say, a rising 16-year-old?
"Things were not very stable here," Hurley said Thursday.
It is on this shaky platform that Hurley started rebuilding.
Does UConn basketball feel stable again? If not, it's only the vibration of a bullet train back to the Big East with stops to scoop up players with potential to make for a fascinating ride well into the future.
Hurley has signed and delivered three consecutive top-20 national recruiting classes, the building blocks of a new project in a new conference.
The latest players on board, with national letters of intent received Wednesday, from the high school Class of 2021: Rahsool Diggins, a 6-foot-3 guard from Philadelphia; Jordan Hawkins, a 6-5 shooting guard from Gaithersburg, Md.; Samson Johnson, a 6-10 forward originally from the African country of Togo who attends The Patrick School in Elizabeth, N.J.
They're little more than names, for now. They won't enroll at UConn until summer. And, look, any coach is going to gush over any recruit and you don't know whether a player is a player until he's playing. We'll find out more a year from now.
I know this already, though: Their commitments are contributing to rebuilding a program's reputation and Hurley, three years in a row, has landed the kids he targeted. He and his staff are winning in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, zooming through the Zoom meetings of pandemic recruiting, taking momentum into whatever becomes of the 2020-21 season and beyond.
UConn has been a national name since Jim Calhoun made it so. But it hasn't been so visible in recent years, hidden in the American Athletic Conference, at the bottom of the standings, out of the NCAA Tournament, behind that wall of recent mediocrity.
"That first recruiting class, you're kind of riding the wave of the hope of a new staff," Hurley said. "You're selling the dream or the process or climb back to the top. You're showing them a lot of press conference sound bites and 'Here's what I did at Rhode Island, Wagner, St. Benedict's. Here, look, I have a history of winning. See? We can do that here.'"
Hurley gave history lessons, too, making sure potential players understood UConn's rich tradition and the launching pad it has been for so many NBA players.
"But really trying to avoid talking about the conference a lot, because it (didn't) really fit where a kid from Philly or Brooklyn or Jersey dreams of playing in college," he said. "Obviously that changed when the Big East happened for us, which has really changed the way we present our vision to players: playing in potentially the best basketball conference in the country."
Hurley's only recruit for 2018-19 was guard Brendan Adams, who had previously committed to Hurley at Rhode Island. Last year, James Bouknight, Akok Akok, Jalen Gaffney and Richie Springs (an academic redshirt who will debut this season) entered the fold. The next class, now freshmen, included Andre Jackson, Javonte Brown and Adama Sanogo.
Along the way, Hurley picked up two experienced transfers in Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole, both juniors who will debut this season. He pieced together the 2021 class with commitments from Diggins in July, and Hawkins and Johnson in a four-day August window.
The consensus is that they're really good. The website www.247sports.com, for instance, rates this year's three-player collection as the eighth-best recruiting class in the nation, though that could change as other highly-touted players announce their plans.
None of it matters, ultimately.
What matters is that Hurley has been able to build a team and program to fit his vision, the one he's still developing, still selling — successfully, on both fronts.
Obviously, Hurley is to be trusted, given his success elsewhere and now here. UConn looks and feels like UConn again.
"That class with Akok and Bouk and Gaffney and R.J. will prove to be the class that really turned things around here with the help of (returners)," Hurley said. "That (first) full class was a big one."
UConn is stacking them up now.
Bouknight can be great. Akok, too. Gaffney is good.
Martin and Cole will contribute immediately.
Jackson, Brown and Sanogo have high ceilings.
The latest three bring more hype, and balance.
Hurley said of Diggins: "Point guard with all types of game and skill and feel and Philly toughness, Philly grit, Philly confidence. Every time he steps on the floor, he believes he's the best player."
He said of Johnson: "A guy who could be a great player here and projects to be potentially an NBA talent."
He said of Hawkins: "Central casting for the type of prototypical athlete, shooter with great length and all types of upside ... a next-level prospect."
Hurley spoke in general about the class' potential. He spoke about tradition and even a fan base so hungry, so on board the train, making all kinds of noise heard from New England to Washington D.C.
"Huge social media presence, and that's important," Hurley said. "When it's positive."
Some of the players we'll be introduced to this year and next will be better than we expected.
Some won't live up to expectations.
That's how it goes.
But when you're bringing in exactly who you want, year after year, a vision starts to become a reality, recent struggles start to feel like an aberration, walls to what is possible are torn down.