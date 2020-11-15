UK Doctor: COVID-19 transmission risk very low in elite sports events

FELLOW REPORTS: In this August file photo, a general view inside the Rugby Park stadium is captured before the Kilmarnock vs. Celtic match in Kilmarnock, Britain, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus. Chris Orton, a research fellow at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, reports no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission in the UK during a training session or match. Ian MacNicol/Pool via REUTERS