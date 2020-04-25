UNC loses freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis to transfer portal

LEAVING UNC: In this December 2019 file photo, North of Carolina Tar Heels' Jeremiah Francis brings the ball up the court against the UCLA Bruins during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tar Heels defeated the Bruins 74-64. Francis, choosing not to return to UNC, has entered transfer protocol. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Tribune News Service