US considering boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China’s human rights abuses

BOYCOTT: In this February 2018 file photo, Thomas Bach, left, president of the International Olympic Committee, passes the Olympic flagpole to Chen Jining, mayor of Beijing, China, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Stadium in South Korea. The United States may boycott the next Winter Olympics because of human rights violations in China, who will host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Kai Pfaffenbach/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service