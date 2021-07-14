The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says it wants more flexible rules for athletes who test positive for cannabis after the White House was reported to be seeking a meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to discuss easing restrictions.
The debate over cannabis use by athletes was reignited after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for the drug last month at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials.
The 21-year-old, who was seen as the top contender for the 100 metres gold at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games, got a one-month ban, making her ineligible for the U.S. team. read more
Richardson said in an NBC Interview that her action came while she was dealing with the news of the death of her mother.
The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy, including from President Joe Biden, and calls for a review of anti-doping rules from the White House according to the Financial Times.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
In a letter to Congressman Jamie Raskin and Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, USADA president Travis Tygart said it had advocated more flexible and fair rules to address the use of marijuana by athletes.
WADA, however, told Reuters that when it came to cannabis, USADA has taken a hard line.
USADA submissions to WADA's Prohibited List Expert Group have consistently over the years pushed to keep cannabis on the prohibited list, WADA said.
"Since 2004, and as recently as 2021, USADA has without exception insisted that cannabis should remain on the (banned) list," WADA told Reuters.
In 2014 a proposal was put forward by WADA's Health, Medical and Research Committee to raise the threshold for a positive test to make the rule more liberal for athletes using marijuana.
USADA rejected the plan outright, said WADA, resolute that it was tantamount to removing cannabis from the banned list.
Mills unsatisfied despite win against US men's team
Patty Mills led Australia to a 91-83 win over the United States in an exhibition game on Monday but said the 'Boomers' still have a long way to go as they chase a first Olympic men's basketball medal.
The Australians handed Greg Popovich's team their second consecutive warm-up loss ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after the Americans lost to Nigeria on Saturday.
While the United States are hot favorites for gold at the Games, Australia's men are aiming to win an Olympic medal for the first time, having previously finished fourth four times.
"We understand, at the start of this campaign, that for us to be able to be really competitive and achieve our goals we need to hang our hat on the defensive end, especially against an athletic team like the United States," Mills told NBC.
"Getting out in transition and making easy layups and dunks, for us to take away that was pretty impressive for our second game.
"But we're not satisfied. We've got a long way to go."
San Antonio Spurs point guard Mills scored 22 points while Joe Ingles hit 17 points but Australia's defense was crucial.
"Winning is one thing, the process is another," said Boomers coach Brian Goorjian.
"We moved the ball better, got better shots and defensively figured things out."
Australia are in Group B at the Olympics alongside Germany, Italy and Nigeria while the United States, who have won the gold medal at six of the last seven Games, are in Group A with Iran, France and the Czech Republic.
Tokyo governor vows medical system is ready
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that a sufficient number of hospitals combined with a speed-up in the vaccination rollout among the elderly meant the city will be able to hold "safe and secure" Olympics in ten days.
But Koike, speaking to Reuters in an interview at the Tokyo government headquarters which has for the last few weeks doubled as a vaccination site, also warned that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and the spreading Delta variant remains a risk.
"Very many people will be vaccinated in the coming ten days and during the Olympics. The biggest change as a result of that will be a substantive fall in the ratio of deaths and severe cases among the elderly," Koike said.
"Because of that, and because the medical system is ready, I think we can press ahead with a safe Olympics," said Koike, who has returned to work after a brief break due to fatigue during which she was admitted to hospital.
The Japanese capital entered its fourth state of emergency on Monday causing bars and restaurants to close early, amid a rebound in COVID-19 cases that also pushed the Games organisers last week to ban spectators from nearly all venues.
Spectators from abroad were already banned months ago, and officials are now asking residents to watch the Games on TV to keep the movement of people to a minimum.
"It's very sad that the Games are being held without spectators," said Koike. "It's clear we'll be able to lower the risks (because of that), but the spectators are also very important for the athletes and give them a big boost. It's a big shame that we have to hold the Olympics without them."
Koike, 68, often floated as a potential prime minister, was re-elected governor in a landslide last year, winning public support for her straight-talking approach to the pandemic in contrast with a sluggish nationwide vaccination rollout.
The Citizens First party, linked to Koike, performed strongly in this month's local assembly elections, leading to speculation - so far refuted by Koike - that she may make a comeback to national politics.
On Tuesday, she did not directly address questions on the matter.
The Games, postponed from last year because of the pandemic, run from July 23 to August 8, while the state of emergency - the capital's fourth - lasts until August 22, shortly before the Paralympics begin.