‘We’re about to change the world.’ How Clemson football’s peaceful protest came about

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones is moving into the spotlight for the Tigers in 2020 as the redshirt sophomore is slated to replace top 10 pick Isaiah Simmons on defense.
But right now Jones is more concerned with a different role – his one as a leader on Clemson’s campus in the fight against racism.
Jones, running back Darien Rencher, receiver Cornell Powell and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are the foursome that has taken the lead in organizing the Clemson community peaceful demonstration – “a march for change.” It is scheduled to take place at Bowman Field on Clemson’s campus from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
“Right now I feel more hopeful than I have in my entire life. I’ve had tough conversations that I could’ve never seen myself having two months ago,” Jones said Thursday on a Zoom video call with reporters.
“It’s bigger than me being a football player,” Jones said. “It’s bigger than me being a student-athlete. People care about who I am. They care about my family. They care about our race. And they want to see change. That’s been so hopeful to me, and I appreciate everybody coming together for this issue. We’re about to change the world.”
Jones has already participated in one protest in the Upstate. He marched in downtown Greenville on May 31 holding a sign that read “Am I next?”
That protest in Greenville, the one scheduled for Saturday in Clemson and protests all over the country are taking place in response to George Floyd’s death in Minnesota last month.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
“As a young black man, it’s been draining. I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this emotionally drained, just because I feel like all of your emotions are flooded with everything going on,” Rencher said. “You look at your phone – I feel like it’s constant videos of things that show the evil in this world. At the same time I feel like our generation really is trying to push the ball forward, take a step with our generation.”
After Jones attended the protest in Greenville, he heard from Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Arguably the best assistant coach in college football, Venables encouraged Jones to continue to push for change and to fight against systemic racism.
Venables also spoke with Jones about organizing a protest. From there, the linebacker went to Powell, Rencher and Lawrence about the idea.
“This is a great way to use our platform and basically get our message out that we want equality in everything that we do, especially as a black community, to stop police brutality,” Powell said. “It’s really sad to see some of the videos and hear some of the stories, but I feel like with this peaceful march we’re going to have Saturday, it’s really going to bring the community together and really do justice for us.”
Saturday’s protest will include opening remarks, an eight-minute moment of silence, a two-mile march and closing remarks.
Those participating are encouraged to wear a black shirt, bring water and wear masks.
“Just seeing everything that’s going on and talking to some of my teammates, at first you have something in your gut that’s telling you you need to do something. And the next step is, you’re kind of overwhelmed like, what can I even do?” Lawrence said. “It’s been exhausting but also really cool to see how everyone’s come together. That next step, step 3 of this, has been, ‘Let’s figure out what we want to do and the right way to go about it.’”