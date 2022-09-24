BALLERS BEHIND BARS: San Quentin Warriors' Rick Hale, center blue jersey, and Golden State Warriors player development coach Hilton Armstrong fight for the ball during the tip off of their basketball game as part of the Warriors annual visit to San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, on Friday, Sept. 16. Warriors players James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and other players did not play, but signed autographs and met with the incarcerated population during their visit. Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group/Tribune News Service