An Instagram post Carson Wentz shared recently, bidding a fond farewell to Philadelphia, might not have just been the final sight of him in an Eagles uniform - it could also represent the last time we see him in a No. 11 jersey.
Traded last week to the Indianapolis Colts, Wentz apparently will not be bringing his number, which goes back to his days at North Dakota State and is featured in his Instagram handle: cj_wentz11.
That's because Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman already has the number and, as he explained Monday, he's of no mind to give it up to his team's presumed starting quarterback.
"He actually texted me about two hours after the news broke [of the trade], and he just asked me how I felt about [the number]," Pittman said of Wentz on NFL Network, "and I told him that I was going to stay. He said that that was cool and that he would switch numbers, and it was that easy. I mean, he was a chill guy about it, so that was awesome."
Players in a variety of sports have been known to pony up all sorts of dough to get their preferred numbers on new teams - and, in the case of former Washington running back Clinton Portis, nearly gone to court over the issue. So Wentz, if he badly wanted 11, could potentially dip into a bank account fattened by a $128 million contract extension he signed with the Eagles.
However, when asked Monday by TMZ Sports about the possibility that Wentz might try to sweeten the pot, Pittman said, "I don't think there's any deal that is going to be done."
"Honestly, I wouldn't feel right taking money from somebody over a football number," the 23-year-old receiver added, "so I'm pretty sure that I'm set in it."