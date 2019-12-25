With the year drawing to a close and the season of giving shining bright, we decided to ask a few sports friends what they want for Christmas and, maybe, put their 2020 goals in writing to help them keep it longer than a week.
Joke aside, the response was overwhelming – THANK YOU! So much that we don't have enough space to run it all. So, stay tuned and check out Part 2 of "What's on your wish list?" before New Year's Day.
For the first edition, we asked two simple questions:
• What do you want for Christmas? and
• Do you have any New Year's resolutions?
From the beauty queen altruistic world peace to getting some gains, the answers are mostly tongue-in-cheek, some are sweet – but all offer insight into the lives of the athletes who call Guam home.
Here they are, in no particular order. OK, there's kind of an order – it's whomever answered our texts first.
Merry Christmas from all of us at The Guam Daily Post to all of you. Have a beautiful day with people who make you love life.
Fred Peters, basketball
• "I would love a 6-foot-5 center to suddenly transfer to St. John's ... or to find out Takumi Simon somehow has one more year of eligibility," said the St. John's School Knights coach. "On the serious side, I would just like to have all humans treat each other with love, dignity and respect and realize that making the world a better place starts with one act of kindness!"
• Resolutions? "Well those are always tough. ... But I did recently renew my Paradise membership and I do turn 50 in a month, so I want to get back in shape and throw down a dunk in the 50+ league," he said. "And on the serious side, be a better father, husband, teacher, coach and person than I was in 2019."
EJ Reyes, soccer and volleyball
Sleeping would be his top choice, but it's not a sport, soooo ... y'know.
• "What I want of Christmas is just sleep and to spend time with family and friends."
• Reyes was pragmatic and looking toward the future when he spoke about his resolutions. Reyes said he just wants "to finish high school on a good note, be more active with my community and start planning my future."
Jill Espiritu, football (soccer, for us newbies) and tennis
• Espiritu, who jokes that she's "stale," had one big wish that we are sure is echoed by many on Guam. "I would like a definite cure for cancer to be developed and for all researchers to receive the funding they need to develop that cure."
• Professionally, Espiritu said, she hopes "to work toward getting more local and international recognition for the work that Guam Football Association does for the community." Personally, the budding #snekerhead said, "For any extra money I have to spend in 2020 ... more of it is spent on experiences rather than material goods, like shoes."
Arvin Flores, volleyball
• "All I want for Christmas are A's for my college grades!"
• Resolution? "Eat more and work out!" We should all be so lucky if eating more was our resolution.
Mara Victoria Tamayo, rugby
• On break from Mount St. Mary's University, the rugged scrummer said her wishes are simple. "All I could ever wish for is good health toward my family and myself, and blessings throughout the new year and for everyone I love."
• "My New Year's resolution is to push myself to my highest potential in everything I do, no more slacking!"
Jay Leon Guerrero, bowling
• "I wish for more bowling balls. Duh! I need to add to my arsenal for 2020. Another thing to wish for is government assistance to go overseas and compete. Many of my fellow competitors from other countries are supported financially by their government. I'm tired of fundraising, but I thank all those who continue to support Guam bowling!"
• Leon Guerrero acknowledged his old age might be the motivation behind his resolution. "Like everyone else, probably promoting a healthy lifestyle. I'm becoming an old veteran in this game, so for longevity purposes, I'm looking into eating healthier and getting in more team workouts and runs."
OwGreedo, aka Al Garrido, dodging questions about the upcoming sports transition
• "I want for all my friends to put differences aside and change things they can change, accept things they cannot change and have the peace of heart to know the difference."
• Resolution? "To be a better dad, an even more awesome husband and to serve my God and savior through my thoughts and my actions as I pursue health, increase love and flourish through prosperity into the next decade."
Susan Rechebong Lupola, basketball, softball and soccer
• The perpetually young Lupola is keeping her Christmas wishes simple. "Health, happiness and financial prosperity."
• Her resolution is to "make 2020 even better."
Riza Tugade, track and field ... OK, mostly field events. Running isn't her thing
• What does she want for Christmas? "A new camera ... or a time machine just to bring back my body from 10 years ago," Tugade joked. More importantly, Tugade said, she wishes for "the neighborhoods to feel safe enough again for everyone to want to walk around more."
• Tugade is pragmatic when talking about her resolutions. "To make good on my resolutions from the past five years ... regarding spending time at the gym, food and just being a better human overall. OH! Definitely a lot less road rage would be nice."
Irie Fitzgerald, surfing
• The ever-zen Fitzgerald kept her wishes simple and in line with her laid-back personality. Just "good waves and good vibes," said the 16-year-old surfer.
• Her resolution? To have those good waves and good vibes extend to the land and the air around her.
Paul Dimalanta, track and field
• Dimalanta said he wishes to go on a 'holiday trip with my whole family."
• "Honestly, I haven't really made one since high school. If I would have to make one, it would be stay healthy, not feel guilty for eating all the doughnuts I want, remain injury-free and be able to perform on the track." We all wish we could eat ALL the doughnuts we want. The Guam Daily Post staff gained weight after reading his comment.