What time is it? Tom Brady knows it’s Falcons week

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady knows it’s time to play the Atlanta Falcons. And by the look of the digital clock on his computer screen behind him, which reads 3:28, it’s also time (again) to remind the Bucs’ NFC rival of the deficit Brady rallied the Patriots from to win Super Bowl 51.
Brady took to social media to post a recap of the Bucs’ 31-29 season-opening win over the Cowboys.
“Football is officially back and it’s great to be 1-0,” Brady posted. We’ve got a big week ahead. The marathon is just getting started. We’ve got a lot to improve on. I’m excited for this week. Let’s go!”
Of course, subtlety is Brady’s strong suit, hence the clock. Brady orchestrated the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history by bringing the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to win his sixth Lombardi Trophy, 34-28 in overtime.
Brady had a similar reference to the Falcons in a post on March 28, or 3-28. The previous year on that date, he chose to rewatch Super Bowl 51. And in the past year he posted an image of his celebration from Super Bowl 51.