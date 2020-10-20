What to watch in NASCAR next weekend

TEARING IT UP: In this file photo, Denny Hamlin, driver of the (11) FedEx Office Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the (12) Menards/Maytag Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19 in Fort Worth, Texas. NASCAR will return to Texas Motor Speedway next weekend. Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images