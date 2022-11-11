FIFA/RED CARD: USA referee Ismail Elfath, left, shows a red card after a second yellow card to Ivory Coast's Eboue Kouassi, not pictured, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group D first round football match between Brazil and Ivory Coast at the Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama on July 25, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service