White Sox exercise $16M option on Craig Kimbrel

CHICAGO — Reliever Craig Kimbrel and second baseman César Hernández were two of big acquisitions the Chicago White Sox made in July.
Speculation centered on what direction the team would go with club options for both after neither player produced consistently after arriving.
The Sox on Saturday announced they exercised Kimbrel’s $16 million option for 2022 and declined Hernández’s $6 million option. There was no buyout attached to Hernández.
The team’s 40-man roster decreases to 33.
Kimbrel and Hernández were acquired in separate trades as the Sox looked to bolster the roster for a long October run. The Sox won the American League Central but were eliminated by the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.
Kimbrel was one of the biggest moves at the July 30 trade deadline, with the Sox sending second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer to the Cubs.
Kimbrel was outstanding this season with the Cubs, posting a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves. But he didn’t have a smooth transition while being primarily used as a set-up man with the Sox, finishing with a 5.09 ERA in 24 outings.
USA Today previously reported the Sox would pick up Kimbrel’s option and explore trading him this offseason.
The Sox added Hernández in a July 29 trade from Cleveland for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington. He had 18 home runs in 96 games in Cleveland, but hit just three in 53 games with the Sox.
Hernández didn’t start the first two games of the playoff series but entered off the bench in Game 2 and started the final two games. He went 2 for 7 (.286) with four walks in the ALDS.
With Leury García also a free agent, the Sox have decisions to make at second base.
Asked Friday about the trade deadline decisions, which also included acquiring reliever Ryan Tepera (who will be a free agent) from the Cubs, Sox general manager Rick Hahn said they were “absolutely the right moves to make on a team that had World Series aspirations and the needs that we had.”
“We don’t regret being aggressive, we don’t regret addressing what we felt were ... our clear needs at the time,” Hahn said during a conference call with reporters. “Obviously, it didn’t work out because those moves were made with the goal of winning the World Series. … So if you judge it from the prism of whether it worked or not, it didn’t work at the time, for the ’21 season. But if I look at it from the perspective of the decisions at the time they were made, they were the right decisions and we would be aggressive again.
“I look forward to the opportunity to feel like we have a realistic chance of winning the World Series at the deadline and being aggressive in a manner to add or address whatever needs may exist on that club.”