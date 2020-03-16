Who determines when games resume?

Running on four hours of sleep, I made sure to make Thursday’s 6 a.m. pickup basketball game for fear that this was going to be the last one for a while.
Considering the circumstances, playing basketball with nine other dudes was not the wisest decision, but the fear of not being able to play again for the foreseeable future was a heavy motivator. Four hours later, the gym announced its closing.
The question for everyone who plays ball, on any level, is when we will say, “Game on” again?
Now that the games are on pause when will they restart?
No one knows. Officials are all looking at one another waiting for someone else to say it’s safe, smart, and the right time. Just as courageous as it was for the NBA to suspend the season, it will take equal valor to bring them back.
Let’s just start with a hiatus of at least two weeks, and then we’ll go from there.
For the time being, canceling and postponing virtually all sporting events in the United States is in, and playing anything other than a round of golf, or video game, by yourself is as risky as it is offensive.
Fear is a great motivator, almost as much as the threat of contracting a virus with unknown effects. Also a great fear, the threat of litigation.
In speaking with and texting a handful of athletic officials, coaches and pro execs on Wednesday, one of the primary reasons sports is being canceled, delayed and postponed is a fear of a lawsuit.
No league or conference wants to entertain a lawsuit from a fan who contracts the coronavirus at an event when it could have been avoided by calling off the game.
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are canceled, and all NCAA winter and spring sports championships are also off.
Parents, be prepared: Your kids’ spring seasons are likely going to be delayed, or canceled, too.
But here’s the key question: What exactly do the leagues, conferences and universities need to specifically see in order to reopen the doors and let the fans return to the games?
I posed this question to Texas Christian University director of athletics Jeremiah Donati, who said, “Difficult to predict, but likely when we understand that the virus is not spreading as rapidly and it’s safe for the public to convene and participants to compete.”
You will notice that he answered, without being specific. He doesn’t know.
I asked the Dallas Stars what the NHL needs to hear or see in order to resume play. A team representative told me they have not heard anything.
The same thing from the Dallas Mavericks.
I asked Fort Worth Independent School District director of athletics Todd Veseley if there are any plans to reschedule its athletic calendar when school is scheduled to reconvene on Monday following spring break.
“I think everyone is looking at options and trying to figure out what’s best,” he said.
Again, he doesn’t know.
(FYI: Dallas ISD has announced its athletic events are canceled or postponed until further notice.)
What they all know is that they all felt the overwhelming pressure to stop the games. What no one knows is when it will be the right time to restart them.
And since no one knows when the ball will go back up, I made sure to cram in one more game.