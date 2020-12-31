Why did the Duke women’s basketball team end its season?

CALLING IT QUITS: In this April 2006 file photo, University of Maryland Terrapins' Jade Perry and Crystal Langhorne fight for a loose ball with Duke University Blue Devils' Monique Currie, Mistie Williams and Alison Bales during the 2006 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Game at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston, Mass. Duke canceled the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to coronavirus concerns. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images/TNS)