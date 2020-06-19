Will Avery Bradley join Lakers?

UNSURE: In this December 2019 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley guards Los Angeles Clippers' Lou Williams as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Due to the race riots in the U.S., it is unclear whether Bradley will re-join the Lakers when play resumes after an over three-month absence due to the coronavirus-inspired lockdown. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images/Tribune News Service