Will Dolphins be ready to take advantage of life after Brady?

Tom Brady’s reign of terror in the NFL is nearing its end.
Not only was this past season the first year that Tommy Terrific looked human while posting a 88.0 passer rating, but for months there’s been league-wide speculation that the 14-time Pro Bowler, who has led the Patriots to six championships in 20 seasons, is preparing his exit from New England.
And there’s further speculation that this is a divorce Patriots coach Bill Belichick wants, but won’t dare publicly ask for.
The 42-year-old quarterback will officially become an unrestricted free agent in March and is seeking his final major payday after nearly a decade of being paid less than market value by the Patriots.
Heading into free agency and the NFL draft, New England doesn’t possess the offensive line or weaponry needed to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and Brady reportedly wants to see New England position itself for one more push for a title with him at the helm.
Brady put his Brookline home up for sale last year, and apparently isn’t afraid of starting over with another team, in a new city. Especially if that team features a warm-weather environment like Los Angeles (Chargers), Las Vegas (Raiders) or Tampa Bay (Buccaneers), the rumors say.
All three of those teams will apparently make their best pitch later this month during the NFL combine, which doubles as a tampering period for NFL teams and agents.
The Patriots realize their counteroffer needs to be strong, or it will thrust Brady into the arms of another team.
Brady’s childhood idol, San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, finished his career with another franchise, so Brady seems to be open to doing it too, and that is excellent news for the Miami Dolphins.
For a decade Miami has attempted to dethrone the AFC East juggernaut Patriots from their perch as the best team in the conference.
But New England has been a dynasty for two decades, one that can be argued as the best in football history. As a result, Miami has been in their shadow since 2001, with one season (2008) as the exception.
The reign of terror will soon be over, which is why the Dolphins’ focus should shift to building a team that can replace New England as the powerhouse in this division, even if Brady returns for another year.
Right now the franchise general manager Chris Grier leads, and Brian Flores coaches is positioned behind the Buffalo Bills, who feature a young nucleus on offense and defense.
The Dolphins must use this offseason – the 14 draft picks Miami possesses and $90-plus million in cap space – to catch up to the Bills, who have advanced to the playoffs two of the past three seasons.
Last season, the Bills possessed the third-best defense in the NFL in total yardage (298.2) allowed per game, only trailing the Patriots and 49ers. Buffalo was second in points allowed per game (16.2), and the defense recorded 44 sacks and pulled down 14 interceptions, which tied them for eighth best.
Quarterback Josh Allen showed plenty of promise in his second season as an NFL starter, throwing for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushing for another 510 with nine touchdowns. And former Florida Atlantic standout Devin Singletary had a productive rookie season, rushing for 775 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt on his 151 carries.
With a few more pieces, the Bills could firmly entrench themselves as the next to take possession of the division throne unless the Patriots replace Brady with an established veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford or Derek Carr, or the Dolphins shift positions with Buffalo.
This offseason the Dolphins have to find a way to catch up to the foundation Buffalo has built, positioning Miami to become New England’s AFC East heir.
To catch the Bills, the Dolphins must find a young quarterback and tailback worth investing in, and build forceful offensive and defensive lines that can consistently win the battle at the line of scrimmage.
Adding more playmakers on offense and defense would go a long way towards building on the five games Flores’ team won last season.
It’s only a matter of time – if not weeks – before Brady and New England’s reign of terror is over, and the Dolphins are on the clock to build something that can reap a fruitful harvest in life after Brady.