FORT WORTH, Texas — After one of the most tumultuous and controversial offseasons in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys are happily heading into training camp for the 2022 season focusing on football and nothing but football.
Before going forward, lets take a look back.
A disappointing home loss in the NFC wild-card playoffs to end the 2021 season sent owner Jerry Jones into a tizzy and the Cowboys into a tailspin.
It began with questions about coach Mike McCarthy’s job security after just two seasons on the job, fueled by rumors of Jones being interested in former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.
A couple of off-field scandals dominated headlines in February, including the revelation of $2.4 million payoff in 2015 to four former Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders to settle a voyeurism complaint against former team vice president Rich Dalrymple.
And that was before the talent on the roster took decided hits with the losses of receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos.
Cornerback Kelvin Joseph continued the negativity through his connection to a Dallas murder investigation.
Certainly, the Cowboys steadied themselves with some bargain-basement free-agency additions and a solid draft, led by top pick Tyler Smith, who is expected to start at left guard.
And there is a tremendous amount of optimism surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott, who enjoyed a full and healthy offseason.
But the Cowboys are opening training camp with a number of questions and storylines that won’t go away as they attempt to become the first team to repeat as NFC East champs since the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994, make back-to-back playoff appearance for the first time since 2006-2007 and, most importantly, try to end a now 27-year gap since their last Super Bowl title in 1995.
What must McCarthy do to keep his job?
McCarthy doesn’t like questions about job security, especially after a 12-5 season in 2021. But he was never going to have a honeymoon in Dallas. He was hired to be better than Jason Garrett and to help the Cowboys take the next step.
Winning the NFC East again and even winning a playoff game won’t be good enough to save him, not with Payton and a new Jones favorite in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn waiting in the wings. McCarthy will need to at least advance the Cowboys to the NFC Championship game. That journey starts in Oxnard.
Does Prescott need to be elite?
With a $40 million annual salary, no one questions Prescott’s validity as the team’s franchise quarterback. But in the 2022 the Cowboys are seemingly asking him to be elite and uplift the team. Not only was Cooper, the No. 1 receiver was traded away, but a trusted third-down option in Cedrick Wilson was let go in free agency.
Receiver CeeDee Lamb is ready to step up to No.1, but the unit itself has decidedly-less proven firepower, especially with Michael Gallup expected to miss the first month of the season rehabbing a torn ACL. James Washington, who was signed to a prove-it free-agent deal, and third-round pick Jalen Tolbert will have huge roles early on.
The Cowboys are counting on Prescott to make up the difference. Healthy and involved with a full offseason for the first time in three seasons, it’s a must.
How will Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split load at running back?
It remains to be seen if Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will be a true sharing-the-load tandem at running back in 2022.
What is clear is that Pollard will have a bigger role as a runner and receiver. Pollard averaged a whopping 5.5 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per reception. He averaged a 10-plus-yard run every 7.6 carries. His explosiveness makes him the best big-play threat on the roster not named CeeDee Lamb. And with Cooper gone, the Cowboys need to maximize their weapons.
Elliott remains on the most important players because of his power and strength as a runner as well as his blocking ability in the passing game. The two-time NFL rushing champ is coming into camp in the best shape of his career. And although he is healthy from the knee injury that slowed him last season, this is likely his last ride in Dallas.
His best days are behind him and there are no more guarantees in his contract to keep him tied to the Cowboys beyond this season.
How much better can the defense get in second year under Quinn?
The Cowboys had a conniption when Gregory reneged on a deal to return in free agency and bolted for the Broncos.
They had hoped to keep all their key players and take a decided step forward in a second-year under coordinator Quinn, who worked a miracle in a improving a unit that was one of the worst in franchise history on 2020.
The goal remains the same. They should be better with more comfort under Quinn. Expected improvement from linebacker Micah Parsons, who made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl as a rookie sensation is a nice foundation to work with.
The Cowboys are counting on free-agent addition Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong and second-round pick Sam Williams to make up for Gregory as a pass rusher.
Are you worried about the rookie kicker?
With so much on the line for the Cowboys and McCarthy in 2022, it makes you wonder why they putting so much faith in rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay. Although they signed Lirim Hajrullahu to provide some veteran competition in camp, the focus is on Garibay.
The undrafted rookie from Texas Tech has a big leg. He hit a 62-yard game-winner last season. Still, he remains a huge question for a team that was undone by poor kicking from departed veteran Greg Zuerlein in 2021. He missed six field-goal attempts during last season’s 12-5 campaign The Cowboys lost three games by fewer than three points and he missed a kick in each of those games.