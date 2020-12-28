On Sunday, Missouri announced it would not be playing in this year's TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
The cancellation was caused by an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests within the program, and the program will suspend all team activities until Jan. 2.
Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the news.
“We did everything within our power to try to move forward, but ultimately, with dealing with this virus, you have to put the health and safety and the well being of not only your student-athletes, but the community, our staff at the forefront,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Sunday. “I hate it for our team. Our team worked extremely hard to get to this bowl game.”
Drinkwitz said the latest round of testing returned double-digit positives for the first time all season and that everyone who has tested positive is in quarantine or self-isolation.
According to the release, the latest outbreak stems from Missouri’s regular season finale, a 51-32 loss to Mississippi State. One Missouri player tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game, Drinkwitz said. The player did not travel home for the holidays.
Missouri players and staff returned to campus Dec. 25, Drinkwitz said, and took a rapid antigen test “immediately,” which returned several positives. Players and staff also took a PCR test Christmas day and took another Saturday morning, which continued to return positives.
Drinkwitz also responded to any criticism for the decision to send home players over the holiday break, saying: “If there's anybody to blame for this, it would fall on my shoulders as the head coach and the leader of this organization. It is by no means our players' fault, or our organization's health care or protocols. We have followed those stringently since they become an inception, and we have done everything possible.
“For us to be belittled or beleaguered on social media, for players to be challenged because they went home for Christmas is unfair. And if they want to direct that at anybody, ultimately, as the head coach, you can place that blame on my shoulders, but our players didn't do anything wrong. It's just unfortunate that we're going through a global pandemic.”
Missouri will continue testing Monday and Tuesday and will continue the contact tracing and isolation process. However, there will be no team activities beyond that until Jan. 2.
This cancellation makes Missouri the third Southeastern Conference team to bow out of a bowl game in some form or fashion this season, joining Tennessee with the Liberty Bowl and South Carolina with the Gasparilla Bowl.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said Sunday that conversations were yet to be had about how bowl game payouts would operate considering the three cancellations, but he expects them to happen some time shortly after the bowl season.
Missouri selected to go to the Music City Bowl on Dec. 20, and according to previous Missourian reporting, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz noted a Big Ten matchup, a game location close to players’ families and the ability to get players home for both Christmas and New Years as reasons the program chose the Music City Bowl.
“We just looked at the calendar and made a decision based on what we felt like was in the best interest of our program,” Drinkwitz said.
Iowa, Missouri's opponent for the Music City Bowl, faced a COVID-19 scare of its own last week, announcing Dec. 21 that it was suspending team activities. However, the Hawkeyes returned to practice Saturday.
The Tigers' season officially ended with their 51-32 road loss to Mississippi State. It capped Drinkwitz's inaugural campaign in Columbia at 5-5, and although it was a sour note to end on, this season proved to defy expectations.
After being picked to finish No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 6 in the East Division, Missouri finished No. 3 in the East behind Georgia and Florida. Aside from its loss to Mississippi State, Missouri only lost to ranked opponents all season, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and a then-ranked Tennessee team in Week 2.
Despite Missouri’s notable finish, Drinkwitz acknowledged the gap between the Tigers and the Southeastern Conference’s elite on Sunday.
“We finished third in the SEC East, but the two teams in front of us, we were only competitive for the first half,” Drinkwitz said. “In both of those games, we were in it the first half. The third and fourth quarter we fell off, and so I've got to figure out what are the next steps for this program to close that gap? And that will keep me up and get me working until I get the staff back here and we get our players back here.”