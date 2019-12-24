With win, can we be hopeful about Jets in 2020?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Jets have a lot of problems to fix. A lot. What happened on Sunday against the Steelers doesn’t change any of that.
But their 16-10 win over Pittsburgh is a reason to believe that maybe, just maybe the Jets can get this thing turned around more quickly than we might have thought.
With a quarterback that’s still learning and offensive line that’s still a complete mess, Sam Darnold and the Jets managed to do enough to win against one of the best defenses in the league. Darnold, despite struggling for most of the second half, made a couple of key plays on a field goal drive late in the fourth quarter that helped them pull out the win. Darnold finished 16-of-26 for 183 yards and a touchdown.
And though Pittsburgh was a mess on offense - alternating their second- and third-string quarterbacks, and enduring several key injuries - the Jets’ patchwork defense continued to get the job done when it had to, keeping the Steelers out of the end zone on the final drive of the game - Marcus Maye had a remarkable pass breakup in the end zone - and allowing only one touchdown all day.
Sunday’s game doesn’t mean the Jets will be good in 2020. They still have so many key pieces to fill. But by beating the playoff-contending Steelers, there should be hope that if things swing right for them this offseason, they can be a much more competitive team in 2020.
Jets play near perfect
The Jets surprised just about everyone with the way they started the game. They marched the ball down the field against Pittsburgh’s elite defense for a touchdown on the opening drive.
Their defense snatched two interceptions, forcing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to make the move from Devlin “Duck” Hodges to Mason Rudolph. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, they were in complete control.
And then they reminded you why they are the Jets, making two major mistakes and allowing Pittsburgh to score 10 points in the final 82 seconds of the half to tie the score at 10 at the break.
The pivotal sequence came in the final minute. The Jets were looking to add to their lead and had the ball near midfield. But on first -and-10 from their own 49, Darnold dropped back and was sacked by T.J. Watt, who beat Brandon Shell.
Watt recovered the fumble at the Jets’ 49. And three plays later, after the Steelers were helped by a weak defensive holding penalty on third-and-3, the Jets made their first major defensive mistake of the game: Bless Austin inexplicably let Diontae Johnson get behind him on first-and-10 from the 29. Johnson caught the game-tying touchdown, sending the many Steelers fans here into a frenzy.
It felt a lot like the rest of this Jets season: there were moments when it looked like they could compete with a playoff team, but they couldn’t overcome their mistakes.
Some other notes from Sunday’s game:
• Robby Anderson made a spectacular touchdown catch in the first quarter on an even better pass from Darnold. The Jets’ quarterback delivered a dime of a throw on third-and-9 from the 23. It was a passing down, so the Steelers were ready for the pass, so Darnold had to thread the ball into double coverage. He put it where only Anderson could grab it, and he came down with the ball, continuing impressive play of late.
• Le’Veon Bell did some of his best running of the season against his former team in the first half. But he submarined his numbers with a terrible decision in the second quarter when he ran into a wall of defenders and tried to cut back across the field. He’s wasn’t nearly fast enough to get to open space and took a loss of 11. Bell never got into a rhythm in the second half. But he had one of the biggest plays of the game: in the fourth quarter, on third-and-five from the Steelers 39, Bell ran for seven yards. The first down helped the Jets run down the clock and kick a field goal to extend their lead. Bell finished with 25 carries for 72 yards and four catches for 21 yards.
• Austin made a huge mistake late in the first half when he let Johnson get behind him. It was his first major mistake as a Jet, and when the second half started defensive coordinator Gregg Williams made it clear he wasn’t pleased: Maurice Canady took the field in Austin’s place on the first drive. The banishment wasn’t permanent. He was back in the game later in the second half, but the message had been sent.