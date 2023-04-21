For the second time in four years, the Washington Wizards are searching for a general manager after Ted Leonsis fired president and general manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement that the search for new leadership will begin immediately and will focus on an executive from outside the organization.
"Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans," Leonsis said in the statement.
Not all is changing at the top: Wes Unseld Jr. will return for his third season as coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, and he has Leonsis as a strong supporter.
Sheppard's downfall was Washington's inability to progress during his tenure despite multiple roster revamps and a new coach. The team finished 35-47 for the second consecutive season and missed the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
Sheppard took over the team from longtime general manager Ernie Grunfeld in an official capacity in July 2019 – he was named interim general manager in April of that year when Grunfeld was fired – and oversaw several prominent moves. Under his watch, the team traded five-time all-star John Wall in December 2020, brought in Russell Westbrook for a season, traded for Kristaps Porzingis, fired coach Scott Brooks and last summer signed Bradley Beal to a five-year, $250 million maximum contract that cemented the guard as the franchise cornerstone.
None of it helped the Wizards climb the ranks of the Eastern Conference, nor cement an identity on the court. They ended the year tied for the sixth-worst record in the NBA, but not even a season-ending stretch in which they sat their starters and focused on young players in large part to increase their draft positioning did any good.
Washington lost a tiebreaker to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, meaning it heads into the May 16 draft lottery with a 6.7% chance of winning the top pick and slightly increased chances of picking ninth or 10th - exactly where the Wizards have picked three of the past four years.
Sheppard's draft selections since taking over as general manager have underwhelmed.
Forward Rui Hachimura, the 2019 first-round pick, is now in Los Angeles, impressing with the Lakers in the playoffs after he requested a trade in January. Forward Deni Avdija, the 2020 first-round pick, has plenty of potential on the defensive end but has struggled with consistency. Guard Corey Kispert, the first-round selection in 2021, has evolved into a top-class three-point shooter, but guard Johnny Davis, selected 10th in 2022, failed to do much as a rookie. Washington needed a player who could come in and make an immediate impact, but Davis spent the majority of his first season in the G League.
Beyond any of his shortcomings as a talent evaluator, the rosters Sheppard constructed never seemed to coalesce. This year's group fell far below its lofty expectations, given the talent levels of headliners Beal, Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.
The Wizards' front office, coaches and players cited long-term injuries to core players as reasons the roster never jelled. Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma played just 35 games together; the team went 16-19 in those matchups.
Yet every team deals with injuries. What the Wizards had to overcome was not bumps and bruises but years of being stuck in an endless cycle of mediocrity. Sheppard ends his tenure with a 129-179 record, a winning percentage of just .420.